Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Plunges as Market Turns Bearish

ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1000 and closed at ₹996.55 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1005.5, while the lowest price was ₹987.25. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹693,171.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1008.7 and ₹791.5 respectively. A total of 329,683 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹986.6, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹990.6
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹986.6. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4, suggesting a decrease of ₹4 in the stock price.
Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹990.6, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹996.55
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹990.6. There has been a -0.6 percent change, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.95, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹5.95.
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹996.55 yesterday
