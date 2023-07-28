Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Plunges as Market Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:22 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 990.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 986.6 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1000 and closed at 996.55 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 1005.5, while the lowest price was 987.25. The market capitalization of the bank is 693,171.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1008.7 and 791.5 respectively. A total of 329,683 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹986.6, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹990.6

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 986.6. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4, suggesting a decrease of 4 in the stock price.

28 Jul 2023, 09:07 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹990.6, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹996.55

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 990.6. There has been a -0.6 percent change, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.95, indicating that the stock has decreased by 5.95.

28 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹996.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 329,683. The closing price for the day was 996.55.

