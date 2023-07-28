Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Plunges as Market Turns Bearish

ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1000 and closed at ₹996.55 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1005.5, while the lowest price was ₹987.25. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹693,171.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1008.7 and ₹791.5 respectively. A total of 329,683 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.