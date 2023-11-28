Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 923.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 929.15 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

ICICI Bank's stock opened at 922.25 and closed at 923.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 930.6 and a low of 920.35. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 651,285.29 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1008.7, while the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 906,155.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹923.05 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank had a BSE volume of 906,155 shares and closed at a price of 923.05.

