Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹922.25 and closed at ₹923.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹930.6 and a low of ₹920.35. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹651,285.29 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1008.7, while the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares was 906,155.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.