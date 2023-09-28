Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

On the last day, ICICI Bank's open price was ₹947.95 and the close price was ₹948.55. The stock had a high of ₹947.95 and a low of ₹934.6. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹660,484.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,008.7 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 133,659 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.