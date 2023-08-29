Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 970.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 970.85 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, the open and close prices of ICICI Bank were both 970.45. The highest price for the day was 974.85, while the lowest price was 965.05. The market capitalization was 0.0 cr, and the 52-week high and low were 1008.7 and 796.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 165,254 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹970.85, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹970.45

ICICI Bank stock is currently trading at a price of 970.85. There has been a slight increase of 0.04% in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.4.

29 Aug 2023, 08:28 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹970.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 165,254. The closing price for the stock was 970.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.