Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1009.65 and closed at ₹1001.75. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1011.9, while the lowest price was ₹999.05. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹705,243.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1042.65 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 379,293 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.