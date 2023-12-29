Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 1001.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1005.4 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1009.65 and closed at 1001.75. The highest price recorded during the day was 1011.9, while the lowest price was 999.05. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 705,243.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1042.65 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 379,293 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1001.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 379,293. The closing price for the stock was 1001.75.

