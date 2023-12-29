Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1009.65 and closed at ₹1001.75. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1011.9, while the lowest price was ₹999.05. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹705,243.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1042.65 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 379,293 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1001.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 379,293. The closing price for the stock was ₹1001.75.