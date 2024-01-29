 Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

10 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 1009.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1017.2 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank opened at 999.5 and closed at 999.2. The stock's high for the day was 1014.95, while the low was 988.15. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently at 708,524.65 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1067.4, and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on this day was 1,362,343 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:35:28 AM IST

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock's current day's low price is 1015.2, and the high price is 1032.1.

29 Jan 2024, 11:25:57 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1017.2, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹1009.9

ICICI Bank stock is currently priced at 1017.2, with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 7.3. This means that the stock has increased by 0.72% and the actual increase in price is 7.3. This data indicates a positive movement in the stock price of ICICI Bank.

29 Jan 2024, 11:24:53 AM IST

Icici Bank January futures opened at 1020.35 as against previous close of 1014.45

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1023.2. The bid price stands at 1028.2 with a bid quantity of 4900, while the offer price is 1028.45 with an offer quantity of 2100. The open interest for the stock is 101623900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 10:49:08 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1451.516.21.131757.81382.4809899.67
ICICI Bank1024.614.71.461067.4796.1715459.3
State Bank Of India623.9511.051.8660.4499.35556851.16
Kotak Mahindra Bank1814.747.42.682063.01644.2360500.42
Axis Bank1065.722.62.171151.5814.25327900.12
29 Jan 2024, 10:45:38 AM IST

Top active options for Icici Bank

Top active call options for Icici Bank at 29 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of 1020.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 1050.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 33.4 (+32.28%) & 18.65 (+34.17%) respectively.

Top active put options for Icici Bank at 29 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 950.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 11.6 (-43.55%) & 3.35 (-50.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

29 Jan 2024, 10:27:35 AM IST

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank's stock reached a low price of 1015.2 and a high price of 1032.1 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 10:22:16 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1030.75, up 2.06% from yesterday's ₹1009.9

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1030.75. There has been a 2.06% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 20.85.

Click here for Icici Bank Dividend

29 Jan 2024, 10:06:47 AM IST

Icici Bank January futures opened at 1020.35 as against previous close of 1014.45

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1024.3. The bid price for the stock is 1029.25 and the offer price is 1029.4. There are 700 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 2100 shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for ICICI Bank is 101,305,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 10:06:21 AM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1028.35, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹1009.9

ICICI Bank stock is currently priced at 1028.35 with a percent change of 1.83 and a net change of 18.45. This indicates that the stock has seen an increase in price and is performing well in the market. Investors may consider this as a positive sign and may be interested in purchasing the stock.

29 Jan 2024, 09:52:12 AM IST

Icici Bank Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:47:13 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.39%
3 Months-0.72%
6 Months1.99%
YTD1.34%
1 Year18.08%
29 Jan 2024, 09:06:08 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1009.9, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹999.2

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 1009.9 with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 10.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.07% from its previous value and has gained 10.7 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Icici Bank Profit Loss

29 Jan 2024, 08:24:45 AM IST

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank closed at ₹999.2 on last trading day

The last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) saw a volume of 1,362,343 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was 999.2.

