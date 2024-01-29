Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank opened at ₹999.5 and closed at ₹999.2. The stock's high for the day was ₹1014.95, while the low was ₹988.15. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is currently at ₹708,524.65 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1067.4, and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on this day was 1,362,343 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ICICI Bank stock's current day's low price is ₹1015.2, and the high price is ₹1032.1.
ICICI Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1017.2, with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 7.3. This means that the stock has increased by 0.72% and the actual increase in price is 7.3. This data indicates a positive movement in the stock price of ICICI Bank.
ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1023.2. The bid price stands at 1028.2 with a bid quantity of 4900, while the offer price is 1028.45 with an offer quantity of 2100. The open interest for the stock is 101623900.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1451.5
|16.2
|1.13
|1757.8
|1382.4
|809899.67
|ICICI Bank
|1024.6
|14.7
|1.46
|1067.4
|796.1
|715459.3
|State Bank Of India
|623.95
|11.05
|1.8
|660.4
|499.35
|556851.16
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1814.7
|47.4
|2.68
|2063.0
|1644.2
|360500.42
|Axis Bank
|1065.7
|22.6
|2.17
|1151.5
|814.25
|327900.12
Top active call options for Icici Bank at 29 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of ₹1020.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹1050.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹33.4 (+32.28%) & ₹18.65 (+34.17%) respectively.
Top active put options for Icici Bank at 29 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹950.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹11.6 (-43.55%) & ₹3.35 (-50.0%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
ICICI Bank's stock reached a low price of ₹1015.2 and a high price of ₹1032.1 on the current day.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1030.75. There has been a 2.06% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 20.85.
ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1024.3. The bid price for the stock is 1029.25 and the offer price is 1029.4. There are 700 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 2100 shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for ICICI Bank is 101,305,400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
ICICI Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1028.35 with a percent change of 1.83 and a net change of 18.45. This indicates that the stock has seen an increase in price and is performing well in the market. Investors may consider this as a positive sign and may be interested in purchasing the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.39%
|3 Months
|-0.72%
|6 Months
|1.99%
|YTD
|1.34%
|1 Year
|18.08%
The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹1009.9 with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 10.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.07% from its previous value and has gained 10.7 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
The last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) saw a volume of 1,362,343 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was ₹999.2.
