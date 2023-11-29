Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares slide as investors sell off

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹927.55 and closed at ₹929.15. The high for the day was ₹931.45, while the low was ₹921.65. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹649,129.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1008.7 and ₹796.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 462,627 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 928.75. The bid price is 927.85 and the offer price is 928.15. The offer quantity is 700 and the bid quantity is 4200. The open interest for the stock is 43,546,300.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹926.05. It has experienced a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -3.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.1. This information indicates that the stock price of ICICI Bank has slightly declined.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.44%
|3 Months
|-5.95%
|6 Months
|-2.57%
|YTD
|3.89%
|1 Year
|-1.27%
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹926.05 with a percent change of -0.33. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.33% compared to the previous day. The net change is -3.1, indicating a decrease of ₹3.1 in the stock price.
On the last day, ICICI Bank recorded a trading volume of 462,627 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹929.15.
