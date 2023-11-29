Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares slide as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 929.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 926.05 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 927.55 and closed at 929.15. The high for the day was 931.45, while the low was 921.65. The market capitalization of the bank is 649,129.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1008.7 and 796.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 462,627 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Icici Bank November futures opened at 929.15 as against previous close of 927.1

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 928.75. The bid price is 927.85 and the offer price is 928.15. The offer quantity is 700 and the bid quantity is 4200. The open interest for the stock is 43,546,300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 926.05. It has experienced a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -3.1, suggesting a decrease of 3.1. This information indicates that the stock price of ICICI Bank has slightly declined.

29 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.44%
3 Months-5.95%
6 Months-2.57%
YTD3.89%
1 Year-1.27%
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 926.05 with a percent change of -0.33. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.33% compared to the previous day. The net change is -3.1, indicating a decrease of 3.1 in the stock price.

29 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹929.15 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank recorded a trading volume of 462,627 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 929.15.

