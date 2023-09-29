Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Sep 2023

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹947.95 and closed at ₹943.15. The stock reached a high of ₹947.95 and a low of ₹934.9. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹660,181.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 246,900 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.