Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹972.2 and closed at ₹970.85. The stock had a high of ₹977.1 and a low of ₹965.7. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹677,473.48 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹1008.7 and a low of ₹796.1. The total BSE volume for the day was 135,743 shares.
The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹973.2. There has been a 0.56% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.65%
|3 Months
|-1.42%
|6 Months
|13.21%
|YTD
|8.63%
|1 Year
|13.07%
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹967.8 with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -3.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.31% and the net change is a decrease of ₹3.05.
On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 135,743. The closing price for the stock was ₹970.85.
