Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹972.2 and closed at ₹970.85. The stock had a high of ₹977.1 and a low of ₹965.7. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹677,473.48 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹1008.7 and a low of ₹796.1. The total BSE volume for the day was 135,743 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.