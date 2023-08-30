Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 967.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 973.2 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 972.2 and closed at 970.85. The stock had a high of 977.1 and a low of 965.7. The market capitalization of the bank is 677,473.48 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 1008.7 and a low of 796.1. The total BSE volume for the day was 135,743 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹973.2, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹967.8

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 973.2. There has been a 0.56% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.4.

30 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.65%
3 Months-1.42%
6 Months13.21%
YTD8.63%
1 Year13.07%
30 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹967.8, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹970.85

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 967.8 with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -3.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.31% and the net change is a decrease of 3.05.

30 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹970.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 135,743. The closing price for the stock was 970.85.

