Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares soar as positive trading continues

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1020 and closed at ₹1009.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1032.1 and a low of ₹1010.1 during the day. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹713,751.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1067.4, while the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares traded on that day was 534,495.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.72%
|3 Months
|-2.07%
|6 Months
|1.81%
|YTD
|1.99%
|1 Year
|24.38%
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1017.35. There has been a percent change of 0.74, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 7.45, suggesting that the stock has gained value.
