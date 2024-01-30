Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares soar as positive trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 1009.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1017.35 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 1020 and closed at 1009.9. The stock reached a high of 1032.1 and a low of 1010.1 during the day. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 713,751.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1067.4, while the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares traded on that day was 534,495.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1017.35, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹1009.9

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1017.35. There has been a 0.74% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.45.

30 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.72%
3 Months-2.07%
6 Months1.81%
YTD1.99%
1 Year24.38%
30 Jan 2024, 09:27 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1017.35, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹1009.9

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1017.35. There has been a percent change of 0.74, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 7.45, suggesting that the stock has gained value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1009.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the BSE had a volume of 534,495 shares. The closing price for the day was 1009.9.

