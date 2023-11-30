Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank suffers stock decline

On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹928.55 and closed at ₹926.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹941.15, while the lowest was ₹926.15. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹658,452.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1008.7 and ₹796.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 282,711 shares.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹936.65. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.7, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹2.7. These figures suggest that the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.46%
|3 Months
|-4.67%
|6 Months
|-1.01%
|YTD
|5.47%
|1 Year
|-0.76%
As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹940.95, representing a 0.17 percent increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.6.
On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank had a BSE volume of 282,711 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹926.05.
