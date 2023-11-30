Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank suffers stock decline

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 939.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 936.65 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 928.55 and closed at 926.05. The highest price reached during the day was 941.15, while the lowest was 926.15. The market capitalization of the bank is 658,452.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1008.7 and 796.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 282,711 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹936.65, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹939.35

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 936.65. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.7, meaning the stock has decreased by 2.7. These figures suggest that the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

30 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.46%
3 Months-4.67%
6 Months-1.01%
YTD5.47%
1 Year-0.76%
30 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹940.95, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹939.35

As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 940.95, representing a 0.17 percent increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.6.

30 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹926.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank had a BSE volume of 282,711 shares. The closing price for the day was 926.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.