Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank suffers stock decline

On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹928.55 and closed at ₹926.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹941.15, while the lowest was ₹926.15. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹658,452.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1008.7 and ₹796.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 282,711 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.