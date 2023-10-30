Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank stock plummets amidst market volatility

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 912.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 912 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 924.5 and closed at 909.15. The highest price reached during the day was 924.5, while the lowest price was 911.25. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 639,292.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on that day was 1,002,341.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.46%
3 Months-4.96%
6 Months-0.53%
YTD2.46%
1 Year-1.26%
30 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹912, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹912.6

Currently, the stock price of ICICI Bank is 912. There has been a -0.07% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.6.

30 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹909.15 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, the last day's volume of ICICI Bank on the BSE was 1,002,341 shares. The closing price for that day was 909.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.