Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank stock plummets amidst market volatility

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹924.5 and closed at ₹909.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹924.5, while the lowest price was ₹911.25. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹639,292.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on that day was 1,002,341.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.