Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank stock plummets amidst market volatility

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹924.5 and closed at ₹909.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹924.5, while the lowest price was ₹911.25. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹639,292.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for ICICI Bank shares on that day was 1,002,341.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.46%
|3 Months
|-4.96%
|6 Months
|-0.53%
|YTD
|2.46%
|1 Year
|-1.26%
Currently, the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹912. There has been a -0.07% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.6.
Based on the data provided, the last day's volume of ICICI Bank on the BSE was 1,002,341 shares. The closing price for that day was ₹909.15.
