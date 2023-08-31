comScore
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 967.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 958.4 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici BankPremium
Icici Bank

ICICI Bank's stock opened at 968.35 and closed at 967.8 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 975.65, while the lowest price was 955. The market capitalization of the company is 670,913.01 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1008.7 and 796.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 290,774 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:16:49 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹967.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the ICICI Bank BSE volume was recorded at 290,774 shares. The closing price for the day was 967.8.

