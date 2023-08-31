Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM ISTLivemint
Icici Bank stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 967.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 958.4 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹968.35 and closed at ₹967.8 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹975.65, while the lowest price was ₹955. The market capitalization of the company is ₹670,913.01 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1008.7 and ₹796.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 290,774 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:16:49 AM IST
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹967.8 on last trading day
On the last day, the ICICI Bank BSE volume was recorded at 290,774 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹967.8.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!