Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares surge in positive trading session

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1016.95 and closed at ₹1017.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1023.7, while the lowest price was ₹1008. The market capitalization of the company is ₹713,104.74 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1067.4, and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 379,549 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1036. There has been a percent change of 1.94, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 19.7, suggesting a positive change in the stock price of ₹19.7.
Click here for Icici Bank Dividend
Top active call options for Icici Bank at 31 Jan 10:49 were at strike price of ₹1020.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹1030.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹36.4 (+36.07%) & ₹30.2 (+37.59%) respectively.
Top active put options for Icici Bank at 31 Jan 10:49 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹1020.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹11.0 (-33.73%) & ₹17.0 (-32.14%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1467.95
|23.75
|1.64
|1757.8
|1382.4
|819078.34
|ICICI Bank
|1033.45
|17.15
|1.69
|1067.4
|796.1
|721639.09
|State Bank Of India
|631.0
|4.4
|0.7
|660.4
|499.35
|563143.01
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1834.75
|12.2
|0.67
|2063.0
|1644.2
|364483.47
|Axis Bank
|1073.45
|19.6
|1.86
|1151.5
|814.25
|330284.68
The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹1029.7 with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 13.4. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.32% and the price has gone up by 13.4 points. This suggests that the market sentiment towards ICICI Bank is positive and investors are willing to pay a higher price for the stock.
ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of INR 1020.1. The bid price stands at INR 1026.5 with a bid quantity of 2100, while the offer price is INR 1026.85 with an offer quantity of 700. The stock has a high open interest of 94142300.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The ICICI Bank stock had a low price of ₹1003.3 and a high price of ₹1030.95 on the current day.
The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹1020.2. There has been a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.9, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 3.9 units. Overall, the data indicates a positive movement in the stock price of ICICI Bank.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.81%
|3 Months
|-0.25%
|6 Months
|2.25%
|YTD
|2.04%
|1 Year
|23.49%
On the last day, ICICI Bank's BSE volume was 379,549 shares and the closing price was ₹1,017.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!