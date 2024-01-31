Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares surge in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 11:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 1.94 %. The stock closed at 1016.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1036 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1016.95 and closed at 1017.35. The highest price reached during the day was 1023.7, while the lowest price was 1008. The market capitalization of the company is 713,104.74 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1067.4, and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for the day was 379,549 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:12 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1036, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹1016.3

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1036. There has been a percent change of 1.94, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 19.7, suggesting a positive change in the stock price of 19.7.

31 Jan 2024, 10:49 AM IST Top active options for Icici Bank

Top active call options for Icici Bank at 31 Jan 10:49 were at strike price of 1020.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 1030.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 36.4 (+36.07%) & 30.2 (+37.59%) respectively.

Top active put options for Icici Bank at 31 Jan 10:49 were at strike price of 1000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 1020.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 11.0 (-33.73%) & 17.0 (-32.14%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

31 Jan 2024, 10:44 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1467.9523.751.641757.81382.4819078.34
ICICI Bank1033.4517.151.691067.4796.1721639.09
State Bank Of India631.04.40.7660.4499.35563143.01
Kotak Mahindra Bank1834.7512.20.672063.01644.2364483.47
Axis Bank1073.4519.61.861151.5814.25330284.68
31 Jan 2024, 10:22 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1029.7, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹1016.3

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 1029.7 with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 13.4. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.32% and the price has gone up by 13.4 points. This suggests that the market sentiment towards ICICI Bank is positive and investors are willing to pay a higher price for the stock.

31 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST Icici Bank January futures opened at 1021.5 as against previous close of 1021.3

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of INR 1020.1. The bid price stands at INR 1026.5 with a bid quantity of 2100, while the offer price is INR 1026.85 with an offer quantity of 700. The stock has a high open interest of 94142300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

31 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The ICICI Bank stock had a low price of 1003.3 and a high price of 1030.95 on the current day.

31 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1020.2, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹1016.3

The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Bank is 1020.2. There has been a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.9, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 3.9 units. Overall, the data indicates a positive movement in the stock price of ICICI Bank.

31 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.81%
3 Months-0.25%
6 Months2.25%
YTD2.04%
1 Year23.49%
31 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1017.35 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank's BSE volume was 379,549 shares and the closing price was 1,017.35.

