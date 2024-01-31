Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank shares surge in positive trading session

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1036, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹1016.3 The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1036. There has been a percent change of 1.94, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 19.7, suggesting a positive change in the stock price of ₹19.7. Click here for Icici Bank Dividend

Top active options for Icici Bank Top active call options for Icici Bank at 31 Jan 10:49 were at strike price of ₹1020.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹1030.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹36.4 (+36.07%) & ₹30.2 (+37.59%) respectively. Top active put options for Icici Bank at 31 Jan 10:49 were at strike price of ₹1000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹1020.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹11.0 (-33.73%) & ₹17.0 (-32.14%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1467.95 23.75 1.64 1757.8 1382.4 819078.34 ICICI Bank 1033.45 17.15 1.69 1067.4 796.1 721639.09 State Bank Of India 631.0 4.4 0.7 660.4 499.35 563143.01 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1834.75 12.2 0.67 2063.0 1644.2 364483.47 Axis Bank 1073.45 19.6 1.86 1151.5 814.25 330284.68

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1029.7, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹1016.3 The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹1029.7 with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 13.4. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.32% and the price has gone up by 13.4 points. This suggests that the market sentiment towards ICICI Bank is positive and investors are willing to pay a higher price for the stock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Icici Bank January futures opened at 1021.5 as against previous close of 1021.3 ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of INR 1020.1. The bid price stands at INR 1026.5 with a bid quantity of 2100, while the offer price is INR 1026.85 with an offer quantity of 700. The stock has a high open interest of 94142300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range The ICICI Bank stock had a low price of ₹1003.3 and a high price of ₹1030.95 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1020.2, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹1016.3 The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹1020.2. There has been a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.9, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 3.9 units. Overall, the data indicates a positive movement in the stock price of ICICI Bank.

Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.81% 3 Months -0.25% 6 Months 2.25% YTD 2.04% 1 Year 23.49%