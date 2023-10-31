Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Shares Rise on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹912 and closed at ₹912.6. The stock had a high of ₹926.4 and a low of ₹908.4. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is ₹647,629.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1008.7 and the 52-week low is ₹796.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 267,772 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.