Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Shares Rise on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 924.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 930 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank

On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 912 and closed at 912.6. The stock had a high of 926.4 and a low of 908.4. The market capitalization of ICICI Bank is 647,629.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1008.7 and the 52-week low is 796.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 267,772 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹930, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹924.7

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 930. There has been a percent change of 0.57, indicating a slight increase in price. The net change is 5.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.3 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive trend in its price.

31 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹912.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for ICICI Bank was 267,772 shares. The closing price of the stock was 912.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.