Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank closed today at ₹1099.25, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1095.85

17 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2024, 06:31 PM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 1095.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1099.25 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened and closed at 1084 on the last day of trading, with a high of 1105.1 and a low of 1084. The market capitalization stood at 769,472.43 crores. The 52-week high and low were 1113.35 and 844.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,356,859 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:31:23 PM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed today at ₹1099.25, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1095.85

Today, ICICI Bank stock closed at 1099.25, a 0.31% increase from yesterday's closing price of 1095.85. The net change was 3.4.

01 Apr 2024, 06:16:07 PM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1470.1521.951.521757.81363.45820305.89
ICICI Bank1099.253.40.311113.35844.25767586.02
State Bank Of India758.25.60.74793.5501.85676664.08
Kotak Mahindra Bank1789.53.70.212063.01666.8355494.3
Axis Bank1053.14.80.461151.5826.6324023.29
01 Apr 2024, 05:30:08 PM IST

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock's price ranged from a low of 1094.85 to a high of 1102.55 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 03:20:05 PM IST

Icici Bank April futures opened at 1105.3 as against previous close of 1102.2

ICICI Bank's spot price is at 1098.05 with a bid price of 1104.15 and an offer price of 1104.4. The stock has an offer quantity of 700 and a bid quantity of 2100. The open interest stands at 70350700. Investors can keep an eye on the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 03:15:05 PM IST

ICICI Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

ICICI Bank Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 858.50 and a high price of 1113.55. This data indicates the range of prices at which the stock has traded over the past year, with the high price representing the peak and the low price representing the bottom point.

01 Apr 2024, 03:00:48 PM IST

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1098.1, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1095.85

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1098.1 with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 2.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 02:30:02 PM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1465.6517.451.21757.81363.45817795.0
ICICI Bank1096.70.850.081113.35844.25765805.4
State Bank Of India756.03.40.45793.5501.85674700.66
Kotak Mahindra Bank1795.79.90.552063.01666.8356725.97
Axis Bank1055.57.20.691151.5826.6324761.73
01 Apr 2024, 02:24:28 PM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1097.75, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1095.85

The current price of ICICI Bank stock is 1097.75 with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 1.9.

01 Apr 2024, 02:13:17 PM IST

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, ICICI Bank stock reached a low of 1094.85 and a high of 1102.20.

01 Apr 2024, 02:03:08 PM IST

Icici Bank April futures opened at 1105.3 as against previous close of 1102.2

ICICI Bank's spot price is at 1098.5, with a bid price of 1105.6 and an offer price of 1105.85. The offer quantity is 2800 and the bid quantity is 1400. The open interest stands at 70204400. Trading activity suggests a strong interest in the stock with a potential for price movement.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 01:42:20 PM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1098.2, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1095.85

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows a price of 1098.2 with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 2.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 01:41:07 PM IST

Icici Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

01 Apr 2024, 01:31:22 PM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1087.24
10 Days1084.84
20 Days1081.89
50 Days1046.10
100 Days1011.18
300 Days982.46
01 Apr 2024, 01:11:25 PM IST

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock's price ranged from a low of 1094.85 to a high of 1102.20 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:03:42 PM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1096.5, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹1095.85

ICICI Bank stock is currently trading at 1096.5 with a net change of 0.65 and a percent change of 0.06. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 12:53:16 PM IST

Icici Bank Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 12:40:46 PM IST

Icici Bank April futures opened at 1105.3 as against previous close of 1102.2

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1098.1 with a bid price of 1104.05 and an offer price of 1104.4. The stock has an offer quantity of 700 and a bid quantity of 2800. The open interest for the stock is at 70300300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 12:30:35 PM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1467.018.81.31757.81363.45818548.27
ICICI Bank1097.651.80.161113.35844.25766468.77
State Bank Of India755.953.350.45793.5501.85674656.04
Kotak Mahindra Bank1796.7510.950.612063.01666.8356934.55
Axis Bank1060.9512.651.211151.5826.6326438.61
01 Apr 2024, 12:24:22 PM IST

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1098, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1095.85

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1098, with a percent change of 0.2% and a net change of 2.15. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 12:11:55 PM IST

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock's price reached a low of 1095 and a high of 1102.2 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:50:00 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy23232323
Buy13131314
Hold3332
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
01 Apr 2024, 11:42:22 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1098.45, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹1095.85

The current price of ICICI Bank stock is 1098.45 with a net change of 2.6 and a percentage change of 0.24. Overall, the stock price has seen a slight increase.

01 Apr 2024, 11:33:19 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1465.6517.451.21757.81363.45817795.0
ICICI Bank1099.13.250.31113.35844.25767481.28
State Bank Of India755.52.90.39793.5501.85674254.43
Kotak Mahindra Bank1795.259.450.532063.01666.8356636.57
Axis Bank1061.6513.351.271151.5826.6326653.99
01 Apr 2024, 11:22:34 AM IST

Icici Bank April futures opened at 1105.3 as against previous close of 1102.2

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1098.05, with a bid price of 1104.05 and an offer price of 1104.4. The stock has an offer quantity of 1400 and a bid quantity of 2100. The open interest stands at 70074200, indicating strong market interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 11:13:54 AM IST

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock reached a high of 1102.2 and a low of 1095 during the current trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:01:35 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1098.2, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1095.85

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1098.2, with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 2.35. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

01 Apr 2024, 10:31:39 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1466.3518.151.251757.81363.45818185.58
ICICI Bank1096.00.150.011113.35844.25765316.6
State Bank Of India759.26.60.88793.5501.85677556.54
Kotak Mahindra Bank1798.012.20.682063.01666.8357182.87
Axis Bank1059.010.71.021151.5826.6325838.63
01 Apr 2024, 10:23:39 AM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1096.8, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹1095.85

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1096.8 with a net change of 0.95 and a percent change of 0.09. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:10:48 AM IST

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock reached a low of 1095 and a high of 1102.2 on the current trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 10:00:12 AM IST

Icici Bank April futures opened at 1105.3 as against previous close of 1102.2

ICICI Bank's spot price is at 1098.2 with a bid price of 1103.7 and an offer price of 1103.95. The stock has an offer quantity of 4200 and a bid quantity of 700. The open interest stands at 69979700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 09:52:18 AM IST

Icici Bank Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 09:40:02 AM IST

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1099.55, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1095.85

The current price of ICICI Bank stock is 1099.55 with a percent change of 0.34, resulting in a net change of 3.7.

01 Apr 2024, 09:30:43 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.81%
3 Months6.86%
6 Months15.99%
YTD9.7%
1 Year28.47%
01 Apr 2024, 09:01:31 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1095.75, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹1084

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 1095.75, with a net change of 11.75 and a percent change of 1.08. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 08:02:43 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1084 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank's BSE volume was 1,356,859 shares with a closing price of 1,084.

