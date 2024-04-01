Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank closed today at ₹1099.25, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1095.85

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹1084 on the last day of trading, with a high of ₹1105.1 and a low of ₹1084. The market capitalization stood at ₹769,472.43 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹1113.35 and ₹844.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,356,859 shares traded.
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed today at ₹1099.25, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1095.85
Today, ICICI Bank stock closed at ₹1099.25, a 0.31% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹1095.85. The net change was ₹3.4.
Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1470.15
|21.95
|1.52
|1757.8
|1363.45
|820305.89
|ICICI Bank
|1099.25
|3.4
|0.31
|1113.35
|844.25
|767586.02
|State Bank Of India
|758.2
|5.6
|0.74
|793.5
|501.85
|676664.08
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1789.5
|3.7
|0.21
|2063.0
|1666.8
|355494.3
|Axis Bank
|1053.1
|4.8
|0.46
|1151.5
|826.6
|324023.29
ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Bank stock's price ranged from a low of ₹1094.85 to a high of ₹1102.55 on the current day.
Icici Bank April futures opened at 1105.3 as against previous close of 1102.2
ICICI Bank's spot price is at 1098.05 with a bid price of 1104.15 and an offer price of 1104.4. The stock has an offer quantity of 700 and a bid quantity of 2100. The open interest stands at 70350700. Investors can keep an eye on the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.
ICICI Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
ICICI Bank Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 858.50 and a high price of 1113.55. This data indicates the range of prices at which the stock has traded over the past year, with the high price representing the peak and the low price representing the bottom point.
Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1098.1, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1095.85
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1098.1 with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 2.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1465.65
|17.45
|1.2
|1757.8
|1363.45
|817795.0
|ICICI Bank
|1096.7
|0.85
|0.08
|1113.35
|844.25
|765805.4
|State Bank Of India
|756.0
|3.4
|0.45
|793.5
|501.85
|674700.66
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1795.7
|9.9
|0.55
|2063.0
|1666.8
|356725.97
|Axis Bank
|1055.5
|7.2
|0.69
|1151.5
|826.6
|324761.73
Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1097.75, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1095.85
The current price of ICICI Bank stock is ₹1097.75 with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 1.9.
ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Today, ICICI Bank stock reached a low of ₹1094.85 and a high of ₹1102.20.
Icici Bank April futures opened at 1105.3 as against previous close of 1102.2
ICICI Bank's spot price is at 1098.5, with a bid price of 1105.6 and an offer price of 1105.85. The offer quantity is 2800 and the bid quantity is 1400. The open interest stands at 70204400. Trading activity suggests a strong interest in the stock with a potential for price movement.
Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1098.2, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1095.85
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows a price of ₹1098.2 with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 2.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Icici Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Icici Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1087.24
|10 Days
|1084.84
|20 Days
|1081.89
|50 Days
|1046.10
|100 Days
|1011.18
|300 Days
|982.46
ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Bank stock's price ranged from a low of ₹1094.85 to a high of ₹1102.20 on the current day.
Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1096.5, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹1095.85
ICICI Bank stock is currently trading at ₹1096.5 with a net change of 0.65 and a percent change of 0.06. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Icici Bank Live Updates
Icici Bank April futures opened at 1105.3 as against previous close of 1102.2
ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1098.1 with a bid price of 1104.05 and an offer price of 1104.4. The stock has an offer quantity of 700 and a bid quantity of 2800. The open interest for the stock is at 70300300.
Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1467.0
|18.8
|1.3
|1757.8
|1363.45
|818548.27
|ICICI Bank
|1097.65
|1.8
|0.16
|1113.35
|844.25
|766468.77
|State Bank Of India
|755.95
|3.35
|0.45
|793.5
|501.85
|674656.04
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1796.75
|10.95
|0.61
|2063.0
|1666.8
|356934.55
|Axis Bank
|1060.95
|12.65
|1.21
|1151.5
|826.6
|326438.61
Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1098, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1095.85
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1098, with a percent change of 0.2% and a net change of ₹2.15. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.
ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Bank stock's price reached a low of ₹1095 and a high of ₹1102.2 on the current day.
Icici Bank share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1098.45, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹1095.85
The current price of ICICI Bank stock is ₹1098.45 with a net change of 2.6 and a percentage change of 0.24. Overall, the stock price has seen a slight increase.
Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1465.65
|17.45
|1.2
|1757.8
|1363.45
|817795.0
|ICICI Bank
|1099.1
|3.25
|0.3
|1113.35
|844.25
|767481.28
|State Bank Of India
|755.5
|2.9
|0.39
|793.5
|501.85
|674254.43
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1795.25
|9.45
|0.53
|2063.0
|1666.8
|356636.57
|Axis Bank
|1061.65
|13.35
|1.27
|1151.5
|826.6
|326653.99
Icici Bank April futures opened at 1105.3 as against previous close of 1102.2
ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1098.05, with a bid price of 1104.05 and an offer price of 1104.4. The stock has an offer quantity of 1400 and a bid quantity of 2100. The open interest stands at 70074200, indicating strong market interest in the stock.
ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Bank stock reached a high of ₹1102.2 and a low of ₹1095 during the current trading day.
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1098.2, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1095.85
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1098.2, with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 2.35. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1466.35
|18.15
|1.25
|1757.8
|1363.45
|818185.58
|ICICI Bank
|1096.0
|0.15
|0.01
|1113.35
|844.25
|765316.6
|State Bank Of India
|759.2
|6.6
|0.88
|793.5
|501.85
|677556.54
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1798.0
|12.2
|0.68
|2063.0
|1666.8
|357182.87
|Axis Bank
|1059.0
|10.7
|1.02
|1151.5
|826.6
|325838.63
Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1096.8, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹1095.85
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1096.8 with a net change of 0.95 and a percent change of 0.09. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Bank stock reached a low of ₹1095 and a high of ₹1102.2 on the current trading day.
Icici Bank April futures opened at 1105.3 as against previous close of 1102.2
ICICI Bank's spot price is at 1098.2 with a bid price of 1103.7 and an offer price of 1103.95. The stock has an offer quantity of 4200 and a bid quantity of 700. The open interest stands at 69979700.
Icici Bank Live Updates
Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1099.55, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1095.85
The current price of ICICI Bank stock is ₹1099.55 with a percent change of 0.34, resulting in a net change of 3.7.
Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.81%
|3 Months
|6.86%
|6 Months
|15.99%
|YTD
|9.7%
|1 Year
|28.47%
Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1095.75, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹1084
The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹1095.75, with a net change of 11.75 and a percent change of 1.08. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1084 on last trading day
On the last day, ICICI Bank's BSE volume was 1,356,859 shares with a closing price of ₹1,084.
