Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Drops in Trading Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's open price was ₹1097, close price was ₹1095.85, with a high of ₹1102.55 and a low of ₹1094.85. The market cap was ₹771930.25 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1113.35 and a 52-week low of ₹844.25. The BSE volume for the day was 317812 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1479.95
|9.8
|0.67
|1757.8
|1363.45
|825774.03
|ICICI Bank
|1082.5
|-16.75
|-1.52
|1113.35
|844.25
|755889.8
|State Bank Of India
|767.35
|9.15
|1.21
|793.5
|501.85
|684830.1
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1756.65
|-32.85
|-1.84
|2063.0
|1666.8
|348968.46
|Axis Bank
|1051.05
|-1.9
|-0.18
|1151.5
|826.6
|323392.53
ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹1079.5 and a high of ₹1095 on the current day.
Icici Bank April futures opened at 1102.0 as against previous close of 1106.6
ICICI Bank's spot price is at 1081.15 with a bid price of 1087.35 and an offer price of 1087.65. The offer quantity stands at 1400 shares while the bid quantity is at 2100 shares. The open interest for ICICI Bank is at 71,869,000 shares, reflecting strong market interest and activity in the stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
ICICI Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
ICICI Bank Ltd stock's 52-week high was at 1113.55, while the 52-week low was at 864.40. This shows a range of price movement over the past year, indicating the volatility and potential trading opportunities in the stock.
Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1079.9, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹1099.25
The current stock price of ICICI Bank is ₹1079.9 with a percent change of -1.76% and a net change of -19.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1483.75
|13.6
|0.93
|1757.8
|1363.45
|827894.34
|ICICI Bank
|1082.05
|-17.2
|-1.56
|1113.35
|844.25
|755575.58
|State Bank Of India
|766.65
|8.45
|1.11
|793.5
|501.85
|684205.37
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1762.6
|-26.9
|-1.5
|2063.0
|1666.8
|350150.46
|Axis Bank
|1045.4
|-7.55
|-0.72
|1151.5
|826.6
|321654.11
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1081.3, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹1099.25
As of the latest data, ICICI Bank stock is priced at ₹1081.3, which represents a decrease of 1.63% in percentage change and a net decrease of ₹17.95.
Click here for Icici Bank Key Metrics
ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The ICICI Bank stock reached a low of ₹1080 and a high of ₹1095 on the current trading day.
Icici Bank April futures opened at 1102.0 as against previous close of 1106.6
ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1082.35 with a bid price of 1088.25 and an offer price of 1088.45. The bid quantity is 700 and the offer quantity is 2100. The open interest for ICICI Bank is 71575700.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1082.5, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹1099.25
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1082.5 with a percent change of -1.52% and a net change of -16.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Icici Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Icici Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1087.24
|10 Days
|1084.84
|20 Days
|1081.89
|50 Days
|1046.10
|100 Days
|1011.18
|300 Days
|982.63
ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Bank stock traded at a low of ₹1080.45 and a high of ₹1095 on the current day.
Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1083.55, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹1099.25
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1083.55 with a percent change of -1.43% and a net change of -15.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Icici Bank Live Updates
Icici Bank April futures opened at 1102.0 as against previous close of 1106.6
ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1082.1 with a bid price of 1088.15 and an offer price of 1088.45. The offer quantity is 3500 and the bid quantity is 700. The stock has a high open interest of 71,276,100. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1486.15
|16.0
|1.09
|1757.8
|1363.45
|829233.47
|ICICI Bank
|1082.65
|-16.6
|-1.51
|1113.35
|844.25
|755994.55
|State Bank Of India
|760.65
|2.45
|0.32
|793.5
|501.85
|678850.61
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1766.6
|-22.9
|-1.28
|2063.0
|1666.8
|350945.09
|Axis Bank
|1043.35
|-9.6
|-0.91
|1151.5
|826.6
|321023.35
Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1083, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹1099.25
The current price of ICICI Bank stock is ₹1083, showing a percent change of -1.48% with a net change of -16.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹1080.45, while the high price reached was ₹1095.
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1085, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹1099.25
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1085 with a percent change of -1.3% and a net change of -14.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Click here for Icici Bank News
Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1484.7
|14.55
|0.99
|1757.8
|1363.45
|828424.41
|ICICI Bank
|1085.25
|-14.0
|-1.27
|1113.35
|844.25
|757810.08
|State Bank Of India
|760.15
|1.95
|0.26
|793.5
|501.85
|678404.38
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1769.15
|-20.35
|-1.14
|2063.0
|1666.8
|351451.66
|Axis Bank
|1044.65
|-8.3
|-0.79
|1151.5
|826.6
|321423.35
Icici Bank April futures opened at 1102.0 as against previous close of 1106.6
ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1086.1, with a bid price of 1090.6 and an offer price of 1090.9. The bid quantity stands at 2100, while the offer quantity is 700. The stock has an open interest of 70643300.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Bank stock's price ranged between ₹1080.45 (low) and ₹1095 (high) on the current day.
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1085.8, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹1099.25
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1085.8 with a percent change of -1.22 and a net change of -13.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, reflecting a negative trend in the market for ICICI Bank shares.
Click here for Icici Bank Dividend
Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1486.05
|15.9
|1.08
|1757.8
|1363.45
|829177.68
|ICICI Bank
|1086.0
|-13.25
|-1.21
|1113.35
|844.25
|758333.79
|State Bank Of India
|754.75
|-3.45
|-0.46
|793.5
|501.85
|673585.09
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1775.35
|-14.15
|-0.79
|2063.0
|1666.8
|352683.32
|Axis Bank
|1049.3
|-3.65
|-0.35
|1151.5
|826.6
|322854.08
Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1083.6, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹1099.25
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1083.6 with a percent change of -1.42 and a net change of -15.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Today, ICICI Bank stock traded at a low of ₹1080.45 and reached a high of ₹1095.
Icici Bank April futures opened at 1102.0 as against previous close of 1106.6
ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1090.95 with a bid price of 1088.6 and an offer price of 1088.9. The offer quantity is 1400 and the bid quantity is 700. The stock has an open interest of 69,792,100 contracts, reflecting strong market interest and activity.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Icici Bank Live Updates
Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1088.5, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹1099.25
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1088.5 with a percent change of -0.98% and a net change of -10.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.65%
|3 Months
|7.44%
|6 Months
|15.52%
|YTD
|10.34%
|1 Year
|25.35%
Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1099.25, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1095.85
The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1099.25, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 3.4. Overall, the stock price has seen a slight increase.
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1095.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on BSE, the volume was 317,812 shares with a closing price of ₹1095.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!