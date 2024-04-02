Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
18 min read . 06:16 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 02 Apr 2024, by -1.76 %. The stock closed at 1099.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1079.9 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank's open price was 1097, close price was 1095.85, with a high of 1102.55 and a low of 1094.85. The market cap was 771930.25 cr, with a 52-week high of 1113.35 and a 52-week low of 844.25. The BSE volume for the day was 317812 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 06:16 PM IST Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1479.959.80.671757.81363.45825774.03
ICICI Bank1082.5-16.75-1.521113.35844.25755889.8
State Bank Of India767.359.151.21793.5501.85684830.1
Kotak Mahindra Bank1756.65-32.85-1.842063.01666.8348968.46
Axis Bank1051.05-1.9-0.181151.5826.6323392.53
02 Apr 2024, 05:32 PM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of 1079.5 and a high of 1095 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 03:21 PM IST Icici Bank April futures opened at 1102.0 as against previous close of 1106.6

ICICI Bank's spot price is at 1081.15 with a bid price of 1087.35 and an offer price of 1087.65. The offer quantity stands at 1400 shares while the bid quantity is at 2100 shares. The open interest for ICICI Bank is at 71,869,000 shares, reflecting strong market interest and activity in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 03:16 PM IST ICICI Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

ICICI Bank Ltd stock's 52-week high was at 1113.55, while the 52-week low was at 864.40. This shows a range of price movement over the past year, indicating the volatility and potential trading opportunities in the stock.

02 Apr 2024, 03:02 PM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1079.9, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹1099.25

The current stock price of ICICI Bank is 1079.9 with a percent change of -1.76% and a net change of -19.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 02:32 PM IST Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1483.7513.60.931757.81363.45827894.34
ICICI Bank1082.05-17.2-1.561113.35844.25755575.58
State Bank Of India766.658.451.11793.5501.85684205.37
Kotak Mahindra Bank1762.6-26.9-1.52063.01666.8350150.46
Axis Bank1045.4-7.55-0.721151.5826.6321654.11
02 Apr 2024, 02:20 PM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1081.3, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹1099.25

As of the latest data, ICICI Bank stock is priced at 1081.3, which represents a decrease of 1.63% in percentage change and a net decrease of 17.95.

Click here for Icici Bank Key Metrics

02 Apr 2024, 02:12 PM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The ICICI Bank stock reached a low of 1080 and a high of 1095 on the current trading day.

02 Apr 2024, 02:00 PM IST Icici Bank April futures opened at 1102.0 as against previous close of 1106.6

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1082.35 with a bid price of 1088.25 and an offer price of 1088.45. The bid quantity is 700 and the offer quantity is 2100. The open interest for ICICI Bank is 71575700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 01:42 PM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1082.5, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹1099.25

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1082.5 with a percent change of -1.52% and a net change of -16.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 01:40 PM IST Icici Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

02 Apr 2024, 01:32 PM IST Icici Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1087.24
10 Days1084.84
20 Days1081.89
50 Days1046.10
100 Days1011.18
300 Days982.63
02 Apr 2024, 01:12 PM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock traded at a low of 1080.45 and a high of 1095 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 01:04 PM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1083.55, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹1099.25

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1083.55 with a percent change of -1.43% and a net change of -15.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 12:52 PM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 12:40 PM IST Icici Bank April futures opened at 1102.0 as against previous close of 1106.6

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1082.1 with a bid price of 1088.15 and an offer price of 1088.45. The offer quantity is 3500 and the bid quantity is 700. The stock has a high open interest of 71,276,100. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 12:30 PM IST Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1486.1516.01.091757.81363.45829233.47
ICICI Bank1082.65-16.6-1.511113.35844.25755994.55
State Bank Of India760.652.450.32793.5501.85678850.61
Kotak Mahindra Bank1766.6-22.9-1.282063.01666.8350945.09
Axis Bank1043.35-9.6-0.911151.5826.6321023.35
02 Apr 2024, 12:21 PM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1083, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹1099.25

The current price of ICICI Bank stock is 1083, showing a percent change of -1.48% with a net change of -16.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 12:11 PM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock's low price for the day was 1080.45, while the high price reached was 1095.

02 Apr 2024, 11:40 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1085, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹1099.25

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1085 with a percent change of -1.3% and a net change of -14.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Icici Bank News

02 Apr 2024, 11:32 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1484.714.550.991757.81363.45828424.41
ICICI Bank1085.25-14.0-1.271113.35844.25757810.08
State Bank Of India760.151.950.26793.5501.85678404.38
Kotak Mahindra Bank1769.15-20.35-1.142063.01666.8351451.66
Axis Bank1044.65-8.3-0.791151.5826.6321423.35
02 Apr 2024, 11:20 AM IST Icici Bank April futures opened at 1102.0 as against previous close of 1106.6

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1086.1, with a bid price of 1090.6 and an offer price of 1090.9. The bid quantity stands at 2100, while the offer quantity is 700. The stock has an open interest of 70643300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 11:10 AM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock's price ranged between 1080.45 (low) and 1095 (high) on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 11:02 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1085.8, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹1099.25

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1085.8 with a percent change of -1.22 and a net change of -13.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, reflecting a negative trend in the market for ICICI Bank shares.

Click here for Icici Bank Dividend

02 Apr 2024, 10:31 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1486.0515.91.081757.81363.45829177.68
ICICI Bank1086.0-13.25-1.211113.35844.25758333.79
State Bank Of India754.75-3.45-0.46793.5501.85673585.09
Kotak Mahindra Bank1775.35-14.15-0.792063.01666.8352683.32
Axis Bank1049.3-3.65-0.351151.5826.6322854.08
02 Apr 2024, 10:21 AM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1083.6, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹1099.25

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1083.6 with a percent change of -1.42 and a net change of -15.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, ICICI Bank stock traded at a low of 1080.45 and reached a high of 1095.

02 Apr 2024, 10:01 AM IST Icici Bank April futures opened at 1102.0 as against previous close of 1106.6

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1090.95 with a bid price of 1088.6 and an offer price of 1088.9. The offer quantity is 1400 and the bid quantity is 700. The stock has an open interest of 69,792,100 contracts, reflecting strong market interest and activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1088.5, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹1099.25

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1088.5 with a percent change of -0.98% and a net change of -10.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.65%
3 Months7.44%
6 Months15.52%
YTD10.34%
1 Year25.35%
02 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1099.25, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1095.85

The current data for ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1099.25, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 3.4. Overall, the stock price has seen a slight increase.

02 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1095.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on BSE, the volume was 317,812 shares with a closing price of 1095.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!