Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 1282 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1284.45 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at 1280.35 and closed slightly higher at 1282. The stock reached a high of 1293 and a low of 1267.25. The market capitalization stood at 904,728.5 crore, with a trading volume of 91,301 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a peak at 1361.35 and a low of 970.05, reflecting its market volatility.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 09:01 AM IST ICICI Bank, Inox Wind, HCL Tech among 7 stock picks of Mirae Asset Capital Markets for 2025

02 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11296.03Support 11270.13
Resistance 21307.47Support 21255.67
Resistance 31321.93Support 31244.23
02 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1462.0, 13.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212020
    Buy15151516
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
02 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12077 k

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 91 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1282 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1293 & 1267.25 yesterday to end at 1284.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

