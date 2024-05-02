Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank closed today at 1139.9, down -1.05% from yesterday's 1152.05

LIVE UPDATES
31 min read . 05:37 PM IST
Icici Bank stock price went down today, 02 May 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 1152.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1139.9 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 1160 and closed at 1158.8. The high for the day was 1169.3 and the low was 1147. The market capitalization stood at 807,851.12 crore. The 52-week high was 1163.25 and the low was 898.85. The BSE volume was 243,690 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:37 PM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock's price traded between a low of 1133.4 and a high of 1155.5 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 04:30 PM IST Icici Bank share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.74%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.56%

The decrease in futures price and open interest for ICICI Bank indicates a potential weakening of the current bearish trend. This could lead to the stock stabilizing or potentially reversing its direction in the near future.

02 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed today at ₹1139.9, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹1152.05

Icici Bank share price closed the day at 1139.9 - a 1.05% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1151.88 , 1164.82 , 1174.13. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1129.63 , 1120.32 , 1107.38.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:34 PM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:16 PM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1139.2, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹1152.05

The current market price of Icici Bank has broken the first support of 1141.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1132.77. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1132.77 then there can be further negative price movement.

02 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Icici Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Icici Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1112.23
10 Days1097.66
20 Days1092.57
50 Days1073.90
100 Days1038.48
300 Days997.09
02 May 2024, 02:14 PM IST Icici Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 1222.5, 6.95% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1086.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy24232323
    Buy13131315
    Hold3332
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 02:02 PM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1140.4, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹1152.05

The current market price of Icici Bank has broken the first support of 1141.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1132.77. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1132.77 then there can be further negative price movement.

02 May 2024, 01:11 PM IST Icici Bank share price Live : Futures trading lower by -1.05%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.5%

A decrease in futures price and open interest for ICICI Bank indicates a potential shift in the bearish trend, with the stock possibly reaching a bottom or beginning a reversal in the near future.

02 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock reached a low of 1133.4 and a high of 1155.5 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 12:17 PM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1137.2, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹1152.05

The current market price of Icici Bank has broken the first support of 1141.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1132.77. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1132.77 then there can be further negative price movement.

02 May 2024, 12:00 PM IST ICICI Bank denies report of MD & CEO Sandeep Bakhshi wanting to quit; terms it ‘baseless’ and ‘figment of imagination’

The Morning Context report said that Sandeep Bakhshi indicated he wants to be relieved as managing director and CEO of ICICI Bank due to personal emergency. But the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was against him stepping down.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/icici-bank-denies-report-of-md-ceo-sandeep-bakhshi-wanting-to-quit-terms-it-baseless-and-figment-of-imagination-11714630964308.html

02 May 2024, 11:25 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1135.5, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹1152.05

The current market price of Icici Bank has broken the first support of 1141.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1132.77. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1132.77 then there can be further negative price movement.

02 May 2024, 11:16 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, ICICI Bank's stock price dropped by 1.12% to reach 1139.2, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Bank of Baroda are declining, whereas HDFC Bank is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are both up by 0.33% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1533.8516.81.111757.81363.451165252.14
ICICI Bank1139.2-12.85-1.121169.3898.85799984.48
Kotak Mahindra Bank1565.0-58.75-3.622063.01605.0310896.1
Punjab National Bank138.25-2.85-2.02142.947.9152227.29
Bank Of Baroda281.5-0.1-0.04285.5172.85145573.85
02 May 2024, 10:50 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 55.26% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 10 AM is 55.26% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1144.45, up by -0.66%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.

02 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank touched a high of 1155.5 & a low of 1143.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11154.87Support 11142.47
Resistance 21161.38Support 21136.58
Resistance 31167.27Support 31130.07
02 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:45 AM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.18%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.72%

An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for ICICI Bank indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

02 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1153.55, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1152.05

Icici Bank share price is at 1153.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1141.58 and 1164.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1141.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1164.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of ICICI Bank has decreased by -0.13% and is currently trading at 1150.55. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have gained 25.36%, reaching 1150.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.52%
3 Months8.05%
6 Months25.68%
YTD15.43%
1 Year25.36%
02 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Icici Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11164.38Support 11141.58
Resistance 21178.37Support 21132.77
Resistance 31187.18Support 31118.78
02 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today : Icici Bank volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14780 k

The trading volume yesterday was 101.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 243 k.

02 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1158.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1169.3 & 1147 yesterday to end at 1158.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

