Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank closed today at 1139.9, down -1.05% from yesterday's 1152.05

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1160 and closed at ₹1158.8. The high for the day was ₹1169.3 and the low was ₹1147. The market capitalization stood at ₹807,851.12 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1163.25 and the low was ₹898.85. The BSE volume was 243,690 shares traded.
ICICI Bank stock's price traded between a low of ₹1133.4 and a high of ₹1155.5 on the current day.
The decrease in futures price and open interest for ICICI Bank indicates a potential weakening of the current bearish trend. This could lead to the stock stabilizing or potentially reversing its direction in the near future.
Icici Bank share price closed the day at ₹1139.9 - a 1.05% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1151.88 , 1164.82 , 1174.13. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1129.63 , 1120.32 , 1107.38.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The current market price of Icici Bank has broken the first support of ₹1141.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1132.77. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1132.77 then there can be further negative price movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1112.23
|10 Days
|1097.66
|20 Days
|1092.57
|50 Days
|1073.90
|100 Days
|1038.48
|300 Days
|997.09
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1222.5, 6.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1086.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|24
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
A decrease in futures price and open interest for ICICI Bank indicates a potential shift in the bearish trend, with the stock possibly reaching a bottom or beginning a reversal in the near future.
ICICI Bank stock reached a low of ₹1133.4 and a high of ₹1155.5 on the current day.
The Morning Context report said that Sandeep Bakhshi indicated he wants to be relieved as managing director and CEO of ICICI Bank due to personal emergency. But the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was against him stepping down.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/icici-bank-denies-report-of-md-ceo-sandeep-bakhshi-wanting-to-quit-terms-it-baseless-and-figment-of-imagination-11714630964308.html
Icici Bank reached a peak of 0.0 and a trough of 0.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 1142.47 and 1136.58, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing out current long positions, while new investors can assess potential for a turnaround if the stock is excessively sold off on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Today, ICICI Bank's stock price dropped by 1.12% to reach ₹1139.2, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Bank of Baroda are declining, whereas HDFC Bank is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are both up by 0.33% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1533.85
|16.8
|1.11
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1165252.14
|ICICI Bank
|1139.2
|-12.85
|-1.12
|1169.3
|898.85
|799984.48
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1565.0
|-58.75
|-3.62
|2063.0
|1605.0
|310896.1
|Punjab National Bank
|138.25
|-2.85
|-2.02
|142.9
|47.9
|152227.29
|Bank Of Baroda
|281.5
|-0.1
|-0.04
|285.5
|172.85
|145573.85
The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 10 AM is 55.26% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1144.45, up by -0.66%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.
Icici Bank touched a high of 1155.5 & a low of 1143.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1154.87
|Support 1
|1142.47
|Resistance 2
|1161.38
|Support 2
|1136.58
|Resistance 3
|1167.27
|Support 3
|1130.07
Today, the share price of ICICI Bank dropped by 0.27% to reach ₹1148.95, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Kotak Mahindra Bank and Punjab National Bank are declining, whereas HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.12% and 0.15% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1532.35
|15.3
|1.01
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1164112.6
|ICICI Bank
|1148.95
|-3.1
|-0.27
|1169.3
|898.85
|806831.25
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1561.55
|-62.2
|-3.83
|2063.0
|1605.0
|310210.74
|Punjab National Bank
|138.95
|-2.15
|-1.52
|142.9
|47.9
|152998.06
|Bank Of Baroda
|281.6
|0.0
|0.0
|285.5
|172.85
|145625.56
An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for ICICI Bank indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Icici Bank share price is at ₹1153.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1141.58 and ₹1164.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1141.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1164.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of ICICI Bank has decreased by -0.13% and is currently trading at ₹1150.55. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have gained 25.36%, reaching ₹1150.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.52%
|3 Months
|8.05%
|6 Months
|25.68%
|YTD
|15.43%
|1 Year
|25.36%
The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1164.38
|Support 1
|1141.58
|Resistance 2
|1178.37
|Support 2
|1132.77
|Resistance 3
|1187.18
|Support 3
|1118.78
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1222.5, 6.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1086.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|24
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 101.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 243 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1169.3 & ₹1147 yesterday to end at ₹1158.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
