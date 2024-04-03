Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1095, closed at ₹1099.25 with a high of ₹1095 and a low of ₹1079.5 on the last day of trading. The market capitalization stood at 760167.83 crore with a 52-week high of 1113.35 and a 52-week low of 844.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 129602 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1487.75
|7.8
|0.53
|1757.8
|1363.45
|830126.23
|ICICI Bank
|1081.25
|-0.05
|0.0
|1113.35
|864.45
|755016.95
|State Bank Of India
|764.4
|-2.95
|-0.38
|793.5
|519.0
|682197.34
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1742.8
|-13.85
|-0.79
|2063.0
|1666.8
|346217.08
|Axis Bank
|1055.3
|7.7
|0.74
|1151.5
|844.05
|324700.19
Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1080.35, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹1081.3
ICICI Bank's stock is currently priced at ₹1080.35, with a percent change of -0.09% and a net change of -0.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The ICICI Bank stock reached a high of ₹1078.25 and a low of ₹1073.5 on the current trading day.
Icici Bank April futures opened at 1082.45 as against previous close of 1087.25
ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1074.05 with a bid price of 1079.6 and an offer price of 1079.95. The offer quantity is 700 and the bid quantity is 1400. The stock has a high open interest of 71845200, indicating strong investor interest.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Icici Bank Live Updates
ICICI BANK
ICICI BANK
Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1073.65, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹1081.3
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1073.65 with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -7.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.83%
|3 Months
|7.08%
|6 Months
|14.98%
|YTD
|8.49%
|1 Year
|22.34%
Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1082.5, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹1099.25
The current data shows that ICICI Bank stock is priced at ₹1082.5 with a percent change of -1.52 and a net change of -16.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1099.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank had a trading volume of 129,602 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹1099.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!