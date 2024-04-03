LIVE UPDATES

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

4 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2024, 10:31 AM IST Trade

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 03 Apr 2024, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 1081.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1080.35 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.