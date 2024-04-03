Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 03 Apr 2024, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 1081.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1080.35 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1095, closed at 1099.25 with a high of 1095 and a low of 1079.5 on the last day of trading. The market capitalization stood at 760167.83 crore with a 52-week high of 1113.35 and a 52-week low of 844.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 129602 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:31 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1487.757.80.531757.81363.45830126.23
ICICI Bank1081.25-0.050.01113.35864.45755016.95
State Bank Of India764.4-2.95-0.38793.5519.0682197.34
Kotak Mahindra Bank1742.8-13.85-0.792063.01666.8346217.08
Axis Bank1055.37.70.741151.5844.05324700.19
03 Apr 2024, 10:20 AM IST Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1080.35, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹1081.3

ICICI Bank's stock is currently priced at 1080.35, with a percent change of -0.09% and a net change of -0.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The ICICI Bank stock reached a high of 1078.25 and a low of 1073.5 on the current trading day.

03 Apr 2024, 10:03 AM IST Icici Bank April futures opened at 1082.45 as against previous close of 1087.25

ICICI Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1074.05 with a bid price of 1079.6 and an offer price of 1079.95. The offer quantity is 700 and the bid quantity is 1400. The stock has a high open interest of 71845200, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 09:53 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1073.65, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹1081.3

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1073.65 with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -7.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.83%
3 Months7.08%
6 Months14.98%
YTD8.49%
1 Year22.34%
03 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1082.5, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹1099.25

The current data shows that ICICI Bank stock is priced at 1082.5 with a percent change of -1.52 and a net change of -16.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1099.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank had a trading volume of 129,602 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1099.25.

