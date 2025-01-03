Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 1284.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1290.9 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1285 and closed slightly lower at 1284.45. The day's trading saw a high of 1293 and a low of 1279. With a market capitalization of 906,191.5 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 1361.35, while the 52-week low stands at 970.05. The BSE volume recorded was 133,640 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11863 k

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 133 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1284.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1293 & 1279 yesterday to end at 1290.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.