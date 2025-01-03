Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1285 and closed slightly lower at ₹1284.45. The day's trading saw a high of ₹1293 and a low of ₹1279. With a market capitalization of ₹906,191.5 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1361.35, while the 52-week low stands at ₹970.05. The BSE volume recorded was 133,640 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 133 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1293 & ₹1279 yesterday to end at ₹1290.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.