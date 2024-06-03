Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES

10 min read . 01:01 PM IST Trade

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 3.39 %. The stock closed at 1119.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1157.65 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.