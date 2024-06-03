Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1161.25 and closed at ₹1119.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1171.55, while the lowest was ₹1136. The market capitalization stood at ₹811409.81 crore. The 52-week high for ICICI Bank was ₹1169.3 and the low was ₹898.85. The BSE volume for the day was 507,813 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: ICICI Bank stock's low price today was ₹1136, while the high price reached ₹1171.55.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of ICICI Bank by 12 AM is 116.01% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1152.8, up by 2.96%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1163.6 and 1147.85 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1147.85 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1163.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1160.07
|Support 1
|1153.07
|Resistance 2
|1164.13
|Support 2
|1150.13
|Resistance 3
|1167.07
|Support 3
|1146.07
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1120.33
|10 Days
|1122.68
|20 Days
|1125.87
|50 Days
|1103.83
|100 Days
|1063.19
|300 Days
|1012.60
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank share price is at ₹1157.65 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1150.7. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, ICICI Bank has traded 130.43% more volume than yesterday, with the price at ₹1156.1, a 3.26% increase. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial factor in trend analysis. If the price rises with increased volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a continued decline in prices.
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank reached a peak of 0.0 and a bottom of 0.0 during the last trading hour. The stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 1149.8 and 1156.1, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to think about using trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1171.55 & ₹1136 yesterday to end at ₹1119.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend