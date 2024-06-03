Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 01:01 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 3.39 %. The stock closed at 1119.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1157.65 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 1161.25 and closed at 1119.65. The highest price reached during the day was 1171.55, while the lowest was 1136. The market capitalization stood at 811409.81 crore. The 52-week high for ICICI Bank was 1169.3 and the low was 898.85. The BSE volume for the day was 507,813 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 01:01 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: ICICI Bank stock's low price today was 1136, while the high price reached 1171.55.

03 Jun 2024, 12:51 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 116.01% higher than yesterday

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of ICICI Bank by 12 AM is 116.01% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1152.8, up by 2.96%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 Jun 2024, 12:41 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1163.6 and 1147.85 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1147.85 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1163.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11160.07Support 11153.07
Resistance 21164.13Support 21150.13
Resistance 31167.07Support 31146.07
03 Jun 2024, 12:27 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1120.33
10 Days1122.68
20 Days1125.87
50 Days1103.83
100 Days1063.19
300 Days1012.60
03 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 Jun 2024, 12:17 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank trading at ₹1157.65, up 3.39% from yesterday's ₹1119.65

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank share price is at 1157.65 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1150.7. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 11:45 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 130.43% higher than yesterday

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, ICICI Bank has traded 130.43% more volume than yesterday, with the price at 1156.1, a 3.26% increase. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial factor in trend analysis. If the price rises with increased volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a continued decline in prices.

03 Jun 2024, 11:35 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank reached a peak of 0.0 and a bottom of 0.0 during the last trading hour. The stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 1149.8 and 1156.1, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to think about using trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
03 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: Icici Bank closed at ₹1119.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1171.55 & 1136 yesterday to end at 1119.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.