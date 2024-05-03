Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank closed today at ₹1142, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1139.9

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1144 and closed at ₹1152.05 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1155.5 and the low was ₹1133.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹800926.25 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹1169.3 and the 52-week low was ₹898.85. The BSE volume for the day was 243935 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Bank stock reached a low of ₹1135.5 and a high of ₹1157.55 on the current trading day.
Icici Bank share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.03%; Futures open interest increased by 0.16%
A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for ICICI Bank indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed today at ₹1142, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1139.9
Icici Bank share price closed the day at ₹1142 - a 0.18% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1155.75 , 1167.55 , 1177.7. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1133.8 , 1123.65 , 1111.85.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Icici Bank share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 182.15% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 3 PM is 182.15% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1142, up by 0.18%. Both volume and price are important indicators for studying trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Icici Bank Live Updates
Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1142, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1139.9
Icici Bank share price is at ₹1142 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1129.63 and ₹1151.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1129.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1151.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Icici Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1112.23
|10 Days
|1097.66
|20 Days
|1092.57
|50 Days
|1073.90
|100 Days
|1038.48
|300 Days
|997.28
Icici Bank share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 409.91% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 2 PM is 409.91% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1139.95, showing no change. Monitoring both volume traded and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Icici Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1145.45 and 1135.0 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 1135.0 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1145.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1140.73
|Support 1
|1135.88
|Resistance 2
|1142.97
|Support 2
|1133.27
|Resistance 3
|1145.58
|Support 3
|1131.03
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1139.9, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1139.9
Icici Bank share price is at ₹1139.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1129.63 and ₹1151.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1129.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1151.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Icici Bank share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 628.97% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 1 PM is 628.97% higher than yesterday, while the price is ₹1138.15, up by -0.15%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Icici Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1144.95 and 1137.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1137.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1144.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1145.45
|Support 1
|1135.0
|Resistance 2
|1151.35
|Support 2
|1130.45
|Resistance 3
|1155.9
|Support 3
|1124.55
ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Bank stock hit a low of ₹1136.15 and a high of ₹1157.55 on the current trading day.
Icici Bank share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 217.05% higher than yesterday
The volume traded by ICICI Bank until 12 AM is 217.05% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1145, showing a 0.45% increase. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Icici Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the 1142.88 and 1135.93 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1135.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1142.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1144.95
|Support 1
|1137.4
|Resistance 2
|1148.15
|Support 2
|1133.05
|Resistance 3
|1152.5
|Support 3
|1129.85
Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1142.1, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1139.9
Icici Bank share price is at ₹1142.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1129.63 and ₹1151.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1129.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1151.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Icici Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 54.42% higher than yesterday
The volume of ICICI Bank traded by 11 AM is 54.42% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1140.05, up by 0.01%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Icici Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1152.17 and 1135.77 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1135.77 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1152.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1142.88
|Support 1
|1135.93
|Resistance 2
|1146.97
|Support 2
|1133.07
|Resistance 3
|1149.83
|Support 3
|1128.98
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1141, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1139.9
Icici Bank share price is at ₹1141 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1129.63 and ₹1151.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1129.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1151.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers
Today, ICICI Bank's stock has increased by 0.24% to reach ₹1142.6. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are experiencing losses. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have dropped by -0.23% and -0.39% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1522.0
|-11.0
|-0.72
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1156249.8
|ICICI Bank
|1142.6
|2.7
|0.24
|1169.3
|898.85
|802372.07
|State Bank Of India
|828.2
|-1.85
|-0.22
|834.6
|543.15
|739136.36
|Axis Bank
|1144.3
|-5.45
|-0.47
|1182.8
|854.1
|353196.25
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1569.6
|-6.2
|-0.39
|2063.0
|1552.55
|311809.92
Icici Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -1.75% lower than yesterday
The volume of ICICI Bank traded until 10 AM is 1.75% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1140.2, down by 0.03%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Icici Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Icici Bank touched a high of 1156.9 & a low of 1140.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1152.17
|Support 1
|1135.77
|Resistance 2
|1162.73
|Support 2
|1129.93
|Resistance 3
|1168.57
|Support 3
|1119.37
Icici Bank Live Updates
Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers
Today, ICICI Bank's stock price has increased by 0.79% to reach ₹1148.95, following the positive trend of its counterparts. HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are also experiencing growth. Additionally, both the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.51% and 0.48% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1534.5
|1.5
|0.1
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1165745.94
|ICICI Bank
|1148.95
|9.05
|0.79
|1169.3
|898.85
|806831.25
|State Bank Of India
|833.9
|3.85
|0.46
|834.6
|543.15
|744223.39
|Axis Bank
|1156.35
|6.6
|0.57
|1182.8
|854.1
|356915.57
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1578.05
|2.25
|0.14
|2063.0
|1552.55
|313488.56
Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1154.05, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹1139.9
The current market price of Icici Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1151.88 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1164.82. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1164.82 then there can be further positive price movement.
Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of ICICI Bank has increased by 1.05% and is currently trading at ₹1151.85. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have gained 23.47% to reach ₹1151.85. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.89%
|3 Months
|6.73%
|6 Months
|23.86%
|YTD
|14.33%
|1 Year
|23.47%
Icici Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1151.88
|Support 1
|1129.63
|Resistance 2
|1164.82
|Support 2
|1120.32
|Resistance 3
|1174.13
|Support 3
|1107.38
Icici Bank share price Today : Icici Bank volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15615 k
The trading volume yesterday was 62.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 243 k.
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1152.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1155.5 & ₹1133.4 yesterday to end at ₹1152.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
