Active Stocks
Fri May 03 2024 15:59:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.45 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.10 -1.15%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,547.25 -1.81%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,013.80 -1.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 831.55 0.18%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank closed today at 1142, up 0.18% from yesterday's 1139.9
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank closed today at ₹1142, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1139.9

38 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 05:37 PM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 03 May 2024, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 1139.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1142 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1144 and closed at 1152.05 on the last day. The high for the day was 1155.5 and the low was 1133.4. The market capitalization stood at 800926.25 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 1169.3 and the 52-week low was 898.85. The BSE volume for the day was 243935 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:37:05 PM IST

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock reached a low of 1135.5 and a high of 1157.55 on the current trading day.

03 May 2024, 04:36:39 PM IST

Icici Bank share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.03%; Futures open interest increased by 0.16%

A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for ICICI Bank indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 03:53:29 PM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed today at ₹1142, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1139.9

Icici Bank share price closed the day at 1142 - a 0.18% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1155.75 , 1167.55 , 1177.7. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1133.8 , 1123.65 , 1111.85.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:51:16 PM IST

Icici Bank share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 182.15% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 3 PM is 182.15% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1142, up by 0.18%. Both volume and price are important indicators for studying trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 03:34:56 PM IST

Icici Bank Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:10:05 PM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1142, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1139.9

Icici Bank share price is at 1142 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1129.63 and 1151.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1129.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1151.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 02:58:53 PM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1112.23
10 Days1097.66
20 Days1092.57
50 Days1073.90
100 Days1038.48
300 Days997.28
03 May 2024, 02:56:09 PM IST

Icici Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:45:11 PM IST

Icici Bank share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 409.91% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 2 PM is 409.91% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1139.95, showing no change. Monitoring both volume traded and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:36:32 PM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1145.45 and 1135.0 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 1135.0 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1145.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11140.73Support 11135.88
Resistance 21142.97Support 21133.27
Resistance 31145.58Support 31131.03
03 May 2024, 02:14:58 PM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1222.5, 7.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1086.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy13131315
    Hold4332
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 02:05:58 PM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1139.9, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1139.9

Icici Bank share price is at 1139.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1129.63 and 1151.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1129.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1151.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 01:51:37 PM IST

Icici Bank share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 628.97% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 1 PM is 628.97% higher than yesterday, while the price is 1138.15, up by -0.15%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:36:24 PM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1144.95 and 1137.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1137.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1144.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11145.45Support 11135.0
Resistance 21151.35Support 21130.45
Resistance 31155.9Support 31124.55
03 May 2024, 01:16:35 PM IST

Icici Bank share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.07%; Futures open interest increased by 2.07%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for ICICI Bank indicate a potential for downward price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 01:01:20 PM IST

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock hit a low of 1136.15 and a high of 1157.55 on the current trading day.

03 May 2024, 12:47:16 PM IST

Icici Bank share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 217.05% higher than yesterday

The volume traded by ICICI Bank until 12 AM is 217.05% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1145, showing a 0.45% increase. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 12:35:08 PM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the 1142.88 and 1135.93 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1135.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1142.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11144.95Support 11137.4
Resistance 21148.15Support 21133.05
Resistance 31152.5Support 31129.85
03 May 2024, 12:20:35 PM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1112.23
10 Days1097.66
20 Days1092.57
50 Days1073.90
100 Days1038.48
300 Days997.28
03 May 2024, 12:20:01 PM IST

Icici Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:14:33 PM IST

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1142.1, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1139.9

Icici Bank share price is at 1142.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1129.63 and 1151.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1129.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1151.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:52:52 AM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 54.42% higher than yesterday

The volume of ICICI Bank traded by 11 AM is 54.42% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1140.05, up by 0.01%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 11:37:53 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1152.17 and 1135.77 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1135.77 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1152.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11142.88Support 11135.93
Resistance 21146.97Support 21133.07
Resistance 31149.83Support 31128.98
03 May 2024, 11:20:45 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1141, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1139.9

Icici Bank share price is at 1141 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1129.63 and 1151.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1129.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1151.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:16:37 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, ICICI Bank's stock has increased by 0.24% to reach 1142.6. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are experiencing losses. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have dropped by -0.23% and -0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1522.0-11.0-0.721757.81363.451156249.8
ICICI Bank1142.62.70.241169.3898.85802372.07
State Bank Of India828.2-1.85-0.22834.6543.15739136.36
Axis Bank1144.3-5.45-0.471182.8854.1353196.25
Kotak Mahindra Bank1569.6-6.2-0.392063.01552.55311809.92
03 May 2024, 11:05:32 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1222.5, 7.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1086.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy13131315
    Hold4332
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 10:45:09 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -1.75% lower than yesterday

The volume of ICICI Bank traded until 10 AM is 1.75% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1140.2, down by 0.03%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:36:19 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank touched a high of 1156.9 & a low of 1140.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11152.17Support 11135.77
Resistance 21162.73Support 21129.93
Resistance 31168.57Support 31119.37
03 May 2024, 10:14:21 AM IST

Icici Bank Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:54:22 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, ICICI Bank's stock price has increased by 0.79% to reach 1148.95, following the positive trend of its counterparts. HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are also experiencing growth. Additionally, both the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.51% and 0.48% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1534.51.50.11757.81363.451165745.94
ICICI Bank1148.959.050.791169.3898.85806831.25
State Bank Of India833.93.850.46834.6543.15744223.39
Axis Bank1156.356.60.571182.8854.1356915.57
Kotak Mahindra Bank1578.052.250.142063.01552.55313488.56
03 May 2024, 09:41:14 AM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 1.13%; Futures open interest increased by 0.45%

An increase in futures price and open interest in ICICI Bank indicates potential for positive price movement in the upcoming days. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

03 May 2024, 09:33:47 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1154.05, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹1139.9

The current market price of Icici Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1151.88 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1164.82. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1164.82 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 May 2024, 09:16:36 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of ICICI Bank has increased by 1.05% and is currently trading at 1151.85. Over the past year, ICICI Bank shares have gained 23.47% to reach 1151.85. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.89%
3 Months6.73%
6 Months23.86%
YTD14.33%
1 Year23.47%
03 May 2024, 08:47:44 AM IST

Icici Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11151.88Support 11129.63
Resistance 21164.82Support 21120.32
Resistance 31174.13Support 31107.38
03 May 2024, 08:30:02 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1222.5, 7.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1086.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy13131315
    Hold4332
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 08:18:47 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today : Icici Bank volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15615 k

The trading volume yesterday was 62.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 243 k.

03 May 2024, 08:03:56 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1152.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1155.5 & 1133.4 yesterday to end at 1152.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue