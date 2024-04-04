Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Plunges as Market Turns Bearish

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1076.85 and closed at ₹1081.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1083.1 and the low was ₹1073.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹756,375.77 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1113.35 and a 52-week low of ₹864.45. The BSE volume recorded was 152,571 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ICICI Bank stock is currently trading at ₹1073.9, which represents a decrease of 0.3% from the previous close. The net change is -3.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.6%
|3 Months
|5.73%
|6 Months
|15.82%
|YTD
|8.09%
|1 Year
|21.88%
The current price of ICICI Bank stock is ₹1077.1 with a net change of -4.2 and a percent change of -0.39. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, ICICI Bank's BSE volume was 152571 shares, and the closing price was ₹1081.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!