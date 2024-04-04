Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Plunges as Market Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 04 Apr 2024, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 1077.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1073.9 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1076.85 and closed at 1081.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1083.1 and the low was 1073.5. The market capitalization stood at 756,375.77 crore, with a 52-week high of 1113.35 and a 52-week low of 864.45. The BSE volume recorded was 152,571 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST Icici Bank Live Updates

04 Apr 2024, 09:43 AM IST Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1073.9, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹1077.1

ICICI Bank stock is currently trading at 1073.9, which represents a decrease of 0.3% from the previous close. The net change is -3.2.

04 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.6%
3 Months5.73%
6 Months15.82%
YTD8.09%
1 Year21.88%
04 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1077.1, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹1081.3

The current price of ICICI Bank stock is 1077.1 with a net change of -4.2 and a percent change of -0.39. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1081.3 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Bank's BSE volume was 152571 shares, and the closing price was 1081.3.

