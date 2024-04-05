Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank Stock Slides in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 05 Apr 2024, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 1077.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1076.85 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1085.55 and closed at 1077.10 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1085.55 and the low was 1063.25. The market capitalization was recorded at 756,222.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1113.35 and 864.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 303,370 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1076.85, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1077.1

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is 1076.85, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1077.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank's BSE volume was 303370 shares with a closing price of 1077.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!