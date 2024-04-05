Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank Stock Slides in Today's Trading

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1085.55 and closed at ₹1077.10 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1085.55 and the low was ₹1063.25. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹756,222.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1113.35 and ₹864.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 303,370 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1076.85, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank's BSE volume was 303370 shares with a closing price of ₹1077.1.
