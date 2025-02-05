Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:45 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 1268.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1271.90 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at 1271 and closed slightly lower at 1268.45. The stock reached a high of 1274.30 and a low of 1265.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of 884,773.20 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 127,532 on the BSE. The stock remains below its 52-week high of 1361.35 and above its 52-week low of 985.15.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 12:45 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -47.26% lower than yesterday

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for ICICI Bank has decreased by 47.26% compared to yesterday, while the price stands at 1273.25, reflecting a decline of 0.38%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.

05 Feb 2025, 12:36 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1274.08 and 1269.48 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1269.48 and selling near hourly resistance 1274.08 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11272.28Support 11269.88
Resistance 21273.52Support 21268.72
Resistance 31274.68Support 31267.48
05 Feb 2025, 12:23 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1246.58
10 Days1227.41
20 Days1238.86
50 Days1279.53
100 Days1274.24
300 Days1218.92
05 Feb 2025, 12:21 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

05 Feb 2025, 12:10 PM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1268.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1274.30 & 1265.15 yesterday to end at 1271.90. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

