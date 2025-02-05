Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1271 and closed slightly lower at ₹1268.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1274.30 and a low of ₹1265.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹884,773.20 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 127,532 on the BSE. The stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1361.35 and above its 52-week low of ₹985.15.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for ICICI Bank has decreased by 47.26% compared to yesterday, while the price stands at ₹1273.25, reflecting a decline of 0.38%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1274.08 and 1269.48 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1269.48 and selling near hourly resistance 1274.08 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1272.28
|Support 1
|1269.88
|Resistance 2
|1273.52
|Support 2
|1268.72
|Resistance 3
|1274.68
|Support 3
|1267.48
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1246.58
|10 Days
|1227.41
|20 Days
|1238.86
|50 Days
|1279.53
|100 Days
|1274.24
|300 Days
|1218.92
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1274.30 & ₹1265.15 yesterday to end at ₹1271.90. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend