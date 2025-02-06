Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2025, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 1268.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1267.90 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at 1271 and closed at 1268.45, with a high of 1277.55 and a low of 1265.15. The bank's market capitalization stands at 895,294.45 crore. Over the past year, ICICI Bank reached a 52-week high of 1361.35 and a low of 985.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 222,210 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1495.0, 17.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1290.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy22222120
    Buy14141516
    Hold3344
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
06 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10995 k

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 222 k.

06 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1268.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1277.55 & 1265.15 yesterday to end at 1267.90. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

