Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1271 and closed at ₹1268.45, with a high of ₹1277.55 and a low of ₹1265.15. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹895,294.45 crore. Over the past year, ICICI Bank reached a 52-week high of ₹1361.35 and a low of ₹985.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 222,210 shares for the day.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1495.0, 17.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1290.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|22
|22
|21
|20
|Buy
|14
|14
|15
|16
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 222 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1277.55 & ₹1265.15 yesterday to end at ₹1267.90. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend