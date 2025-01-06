Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1290.55 and closed slightly higher at ₹1290.90. The stock reached a high of ₹1290.55 and a low of ₹1262.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹911,097.8 crores, the bank's shares have fluctuated within a 52-week range of ₹970.05 to ₹1361.35. The BSE recorded a volume of 363,737 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 363 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1290.55 & ₹1262.45 yesterday to end at ₹1265.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.