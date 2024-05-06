Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

25 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 1142 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1148.65 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1144.85 and closed at 1139.9 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1157.55 and the low was 1135.5. The market cap stood at 802401.77 crore, with a 52-week high of 1169.3 and a 52-week low of 898.85. The BSE volume for the day was 464950 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:37:17 PM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1148.45 and 1144.35 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1144.35 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1148.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11146.7Support 11143.45
Resistance 21148.45Support 21141.95
Resistance 31149.95Support 31140.2
06 May 2024, 01:11:12 PM IST

Icici Bank share price Today : Futures trading higher by 0.12%; Futures open interest increased by 2.06%

An increase in futures price and open interest in ICICI Bank indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

06 May 2024, 01:04:27 PM IST

ICICI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Bank stock reached a low of 1140 and a high of 1158.75 on the current trading day.

06 May 2024, 12:47:11 PM IST

Icici Bank share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -9.50% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 12 AM is 9.50% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1145.05, reflecting a decrease of 0.27%. Analyzing both the volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:35:44 PM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1154.07 and 1141.07 levels in the last hour. Traders could think about employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1141.07 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1154.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11148.45Support 11144.35
Resistance 21150.7Support 21142.5
Resistance 31152.55Support 31140.25
06 May 2024, 12:27:43 PM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1137.92
10 Days1104.49
20 Days1098.26
50 Days1079.41
100 Days1042.48
300 Days998.98
06 May 2024, 12:22:46 PM IST

Icici Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:15:10 PM IST

Icici Bank share price update :Icici Bank trading at ₹1148.65, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1142

Icici Bank share price is at 1148.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1133.8 and 1155.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1133.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1155.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:52:09 AM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 10.76% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 11 AM is 10.76% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1147.3, up by 0.46%. Both volume traded and price are essential indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 11:38:22 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank reached a high of 1158.0 and a low of 1145.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1151.38 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 1145.47 and 1141.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11154.07Support 11141.07
Resistance 21162.53Support 21136.53
Resistance 31167.07Support 31128.07
06 May 2024, 11:20:44 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank trading at ₹1148.6, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1142

Icici Bank share price is at 1148.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1133.8 and 1155.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1133.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1155.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:13:01 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, ICICI Bank's stock price rose by 0.63% to reach 1149.15, outperforming its peers. While State Bank of India is experiencing a decline, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also increased by 0.22% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1529.110.450.691757.81363.451161643.61
ICICI Bank1149.157.150.631169.3898.85806971.7
State Bank Of India807.9-23.65-2.84836.0543.15721019.4
Axis Bank1154.113.051.141182.8854.1356221.09
Kotak Mahindra Bank1627.179.855.162063.01544.15323232.62
06 May 2024, 11:10:53 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1222.5, 6.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1086.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy13131315
    Hold4332
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 10:51:55 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 53.04% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of ICICI Bank by 10 AM is 53.04% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1156.65, up by 1.28%. Both volume and price are essential indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 10:33:01 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Icici Bank touched a high of 1158.75 & a low of 1149.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11160.98Support 11151.38
Resistance 21164.67Support 21145.47
Resistance 31170.58Support 31141.78
06 May 2024, 10:13:49 AM IST

Icici Bank Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:54:55 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, ICICI Bank's stock price rose by 0.92% to reach 1152.5, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. State Bank of India is declining, but HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are all seeing increases. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.06% and 0.33% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Bank1529.0510.40.681757.81363.451161605.62
ICICI Bank1152.510.50.921169.3898.85809324.18
State Bank Of India810.8-20.75-2.5836.0543.15723607.54
Axis Bank1152.4511.41.01182.8854.1355711.8
Kotak Mahindra Bank1617.269.954.522063.01544.15321265.93
06 May 2024, 09:46:33 AM IST

Icici Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 1.15%; Futures open interest increased by 0.97%

An increase in futures price and open interest for ICICI Bank indicates potential for a positive price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

06 May 2024, 09:34:34 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1157.4, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹1142

The current market price of Icici Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1155.75 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1167.55. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1167.55 then there can be further positive price movement.

06 May 2024, 09:16:36 AM IST

Icici Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of ICICI Bank has increased by 0.44% and is currently trading at 1147.00. Over the past year, ICICI Bank's shares have surged by 23.91%, reaching 1147.00. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.54%
3 Months8.82%
6 Months22.3%
YTD14.59%
1 Year23.91%
06 May 2024, 08:45:04 AM IST

Icici Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11155.75Support 11133.8
Resistance 21167.55Support 21123.65
Resistance 31177.7Support 31111.85
06 May 2024, 08:32:47 AM IST

06 May 2024, 08:20:23 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Today : Icici Bank volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15961 k

The trading volume yesterday was 27.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 464 k.

06 May 2024, 08:04:43 AM IST

Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1139.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1157.55 & 1135.5 yesterday to end at 1139.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

