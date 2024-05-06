Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank's Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1144.85 and closed at ₹1139.9 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1157.55 and the low was ₹1135.5. The market cap stood at ₹802401.77 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1169.3 and a 52-week low of ₹898.85. The BSE volume for the day was 464950 shares.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1148.45 and 1144.35 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1144.35 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1148.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1146.7
|Support 1
|1143.45
|Resistance 2
|1148.45
|Support 2
|1141.95
|Resistance 3
|1149.95
|Support 3
|1140.2
An increase in futures price and open interest in ICICI Bank indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
ICICI Bank stock reached a low of ₹1140 and a high of ₹1158.75 on the current trading day.
The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 12 AM is 9.50% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1145.05, reflecting a decrease of 0.27%. Analyzing both the volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 1154.07 and 1141.07 levels in the last hour. Traders could think about employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1141.07 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1154.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1148.45
|Support 1
|1144.35
|Resistance 2
|1150.7
|Support 2
|1142.5
|Resistance 3
|1152.55
|Support 3
|1140.25
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1137.92
|10 Days
|1104.49
|20 Days
|1098.26
|50 Days
|1079.41
|100 Days
|1042.48
|300 Days
|998.98
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Icici Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Icici Bank share price is at ₹1148.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1133.8 and ₹1155.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1133.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1155.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of ICICI Bank until 11 AM is 10.76% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1147.3, up by 0.46%. Both volume traded and price are essential indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Icici Bank reached a high of 1158.0 and a low of 1145.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1151.38 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 1145.47 and 1141.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1154.07
|Support 1
|1141.07
|Resistance 2
|1162.53
|Support 2
|1136.53
|Resistance 3
|1167.07
|Support 3
|1128.07
Icici Bank share price is at ₹1148.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1133.8 and ₹1155.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1133.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1155.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, ICICI Bank's stock price rose by 0.63% to reach ₹1149.15, outperforming its peers. While State Bank of India is experiencing a decline, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also increased by 0.22% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1529.1
|10.45
|0.69
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1161643.61
|ICICI Bank
|1149.15
|7.15
|0.63
|1169.3
|898.85
|806971.7
|State Bank Of India
|807.9
|-23.65
|-2.84
|836.0
|543.15
|721019.4
|Axis Bank
|1154.1
|13.05
|1.14
|1182.8
|854.1
|356221.09
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1627.1
|79.85
|5.16
|2063.0
|1544.15
|323232.62
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1222.5, 6.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1086.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|15
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume of ICICI Bank by 10 AM is 53.04% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1156.65, up by 1.28%. Both volume and price are essential indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Icici Bank touched a high of 1158.75 & a low of 1149.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1160.98
|Support 1
|1151.38
|Resistance 2
|1164.67
|Support 2
|1145.47
|Resistance 3
|1170.58
|Support 3
|1141.78
Today, ICICI Bank's stock price rose by 0.92% to reach ₹1152.5, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. State Bank of India is declining, but HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are all seeing increases. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.06% and 0.33% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Bank
|1529.05
|10.4
|0.68
|1757.8
|1363.45
|1161605.62
|ICICI Bank
|1152.5
|10.5
|0.92
|1169.3
|898.85
|809324.18
|State Bank Of India
|810.8
|-20.75
|-2.5
|836.0
|543.15
|723607.54
|Axis Bank
|1152.45
|11.4
|1.0
|1182.8
|854.1
|355711.8
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1617.2
|69.95
|4.52
|2063.0
|1544.15
|321265.93
An increase in futures price and open interest for ICICI Bank indicates potential for a positive price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
The current market price of Icici Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1155.75 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1167.55. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1167.55 then there can be further positive price movement.
The stock price of ICICI Bank has increased by 0.44% and is currently trading at ₹1147.00. Over the past year, ICICI Bank's shares have surged by 23.91%, reaching ₹1147.00. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.54%
|3 Months
|8.82%
|6 Months
|22.3%
|YTD
|14.59%
|1 Year
|23.91%
The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1155.75
|Support 1
|1133.8
|Resistance 2
|1167.55
|Support 2
|1123.65
|Resistance 3
|1177.7
|Support 3
|1111.85
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1222.5, 7.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1086.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|15
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 27.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 464 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1157.55 & ₹1135.5 yesterday to end at ₹1139.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
