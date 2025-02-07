Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2025, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 1267.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1272.65 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at 1275 and closed at 1267.90, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of 1277.10 and a low of 1263.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of 898,792 crore, the bank's shares have experienced a 52-week high of 1361.35 and a low of 985.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 252,796 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 08:50 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11280.23Support 11264.43
Resistance 21287.52Support 21255.92
Resistance 31296.03Support 31248.63
07 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1495.0, 17.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1290.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy22222120
    Buy14141516
    Hold3344
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
07 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11022 k

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 252 k.

07 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1267.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1277.10 & 1263.30 yesterday to end at 1272.65. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

