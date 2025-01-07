Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1266.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹1265.50. The stock reached a high of ₹1277.15 and a low of ₹1257.05 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹893,061.6 crores. Over the past year, the bank's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1361.35 and a low of ₹970.05, with a trading volume of 305,307 shares on the BSE.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1275.93
|Support 1
|1255.18
|Resistance 2
|1287.22
|Support 2
|1245.72
|Resistance 3
|1296.68
|Support 3
|1234.43
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1462.0, 15.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|20
|20
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|16
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 305 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1277.15 & ₹1257.05 yesterday to end at ₹1264.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.