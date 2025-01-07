Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went down today, 07 Jan 2025, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 1265.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1264.35 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at 1266.05 and closed slightly lower at 1265.50. The stock reached a high of 1277.15 and a low of 1257.05 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 893,061.6 crores. Over the past year, the bank's stock has seen a 52-week high of 1361.35 and a low of 970.05, with a trading volume of 305,307 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11275.93Support 11255.18
Resistance 21287.22Support 21245.72
Resistance 31296.68Support 31234.43
07 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1462.0, 15.63% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212020
    Buy15151516
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
07 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11402 k

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 305 k.

07 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1265.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1277.15 & 1257.05 yesterday to end at 1264.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

