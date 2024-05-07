Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1142.15 and closed at the same price on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1158.75, while the low was ₹1140. The market capitalization stood at ₹807179.65 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1169.3 and ₹898.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 811624 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1222.5, 6.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1086.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|13
|14
|13
|15
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 1.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 811 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1158.75 & ₹1140 yesterday to end at ₹1142. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
