Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 07 May 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 1142 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1148.8 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1142.15 and closed at the same price on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1158.75, while the low was 1140. The market capitalization stood at 807179.65 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1169.3 and 898.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 811624 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1222.5, 6.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1086.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy13141315
    Hold4332
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
07 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today : Icici Bank volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15970 k

The trading volume yesterday was 1.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 811 k.

07 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1142 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1158.75 & 1140 yesterday to end at 1142. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.