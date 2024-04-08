Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 08 Apr 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 1076.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1082.35 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 1072, closed at 1076.85, with a high of 1086.4 and a low of 1068.2. The market capitalization was 760,084.4 crore. The 52-week high was 1113.35 and the 52-week low was 864.45. The BSE volume for the day was 317,606 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1082.35, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1076.85

The current data of ICICI Bank stock shows the price at 1082.35 with a 0.51% increase, resulting in a net change of 5.5 points.

08 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1076.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the BSE, the volume was 317,606 shares with a closing price of 1076.85.

