Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 08 2025 09:28:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.25 -0.82%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 788.75 -0.59%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,254.00 1.06%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 438.20 -0.66%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 325.95 -0.88%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2025, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 1280.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1281.9 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at 1266.2 and closed slightly lower at 1264.35. The stock reached a high of 1288.55 during the day, while the lowest price recorded was 1266.2. With a market capitalization of 892390.9 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 189,834 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1361.35, and its low is 970.05.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:30:07 AM IST

Icici Bank Live Updates: Icici Bank trading at ₹1281.9, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1280.5

Icici Bank Live Updates: Icici Bank share price is at 1281.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1267.92 and 1290.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1267.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1290.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:20:18 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ICICI Bank has increased by 0.09%, currently trading at 1281.60. Over the past year, ICICI Bank's stock has surged by 30.27%, reaching 1281.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, reaching 23707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.19%
3 Months7.99%
6 Months2.48%
YTD-0.19%
1 Year30.27%
08 Jan 2025, 08:46:38 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11290.37Support 11267.92
Resistance 21300.88Support 21255.98
Resistance 31312.82Support 31245.47
08 Jan 2025, 08:33:47 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1462.0, 14.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212020
    Buy15151516
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
08 Jan 2025, 08:18:08 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11378 k

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 189 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:02:27 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1264.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1288.55 & 1266.2 yesterday to end at 1280.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue