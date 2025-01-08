Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1266.2 and closed slightly lower at ₹1264.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1288.55 during the day, while the lowest price recorded was ₹1266.2. With a market capitalization of ₹892390.9 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 189,834 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1361.35, and its low is ₹970.05.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Live Updates: Icici Bank trading at ₹1281.9, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1280.5
Icici Bank Live Updates: Icici Bank share price is at ₹1281.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1267.92 and ₹1290.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1267.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1290.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ICICI Bank has increased by 0.09%, currently trading at ₹1281.60. Over the past year, ICICI Bank's stock has surged by 30.27%, reaching ₹1281.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, reaching 23707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.19%
|3 Months
|7.99%
|6 Months
|2.48%
|YTD
|-0.19%
|1 Year
|30.27%
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1290.37
|Support 1
|1267.92
|Resistance 2
|1300.88
|Support 2
|1255.98
|Resistance 3
|1312.82
|Support 3
|1245.47
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1462.0, 14.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|20
|20
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|16
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11378 k
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 189 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1264.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1288.55 & ₹1266.2 yesterday to end at ₹1280.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.