Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 1148.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1131.75 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock opened at 1146.8 and closed at 1148.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1152.9 and the low was 1126.65. The market capitalization stood at 795306.68 crore. The 52-week high was 1169.3 and the 52-week low was 898.85. The BSE volume for the day was 210496 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Icici Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11148.97Support 11122.52
Resistance 21164.08Support 21111.18
Resistance 31175.42Support 31096.07
08 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1222.5, 8.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1086.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy22242323
    Buy13131315
    Hold5332
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
08 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today : Icici Bank volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15593 k

The trading volume yesterday was 1.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 210 k.

08 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1148.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1152.9 & 1126.65 yesterday to end at 1148.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

