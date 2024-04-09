Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 09 Apr 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 1082.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1085.65 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 1081.95 and closed at 1082.35. The high for the day was 1091.25 and the low was 1078.35. The market capitalization stood at 762417.01 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1113.35 and 864.45 respectively. The BSE volume was 288924 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1082.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Bank on the BSE had a volume of 288,924 shares with a closing price of 1082.35.

