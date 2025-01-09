Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹1280.5, indicating stability throughout the day. The stock reached a high of ₹1285.2 and dipped to a low of ₹1252.8. With a market capitalization of ₹892,196.8 crore, the bank's share price remains within a 52-week range of ₹970.05 to ₹1361.35. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 159,626 shares, reflecting investor activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 159 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1285.2 & ₹1252.8 yesterday to end at ₹1266.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.