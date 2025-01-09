Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2025, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 1280.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1266.25 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank's stock opened and closed at 1280.5, indicating stability throughout the day. The stock reached a high of 1285.2 and dipped to a low of 1252.8. With a market capitalization of 892,196.8 crore, the bank's share price remains within a 52-week range of 970.05 to 1361.35. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 159,626 shares, reflecting investor activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11336 k

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 159 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1280.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1285.2 & 1252.8 yesterday to end at 1266.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

