Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 09 May 2024, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 1131.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1123 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock on the last day opened at 1125.4 and closed at 1131.75. The high for the day was 1132.15, and the low was 1116.4. The market cap stood at 789261.57 cr. The 52-week high was at 1169.3, and the low was at 898.85. The BSE volume for the day was 74265 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today : Icici Bank volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15848 k

The trading volume yesterday was 26.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 74 k.

09 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1131.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1132.15 & 1116.4 yesterday to end at 1131.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.