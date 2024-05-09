Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Icici Bank Share Price Today : ICICI Bank's stock on the last day opened at ₹1125.4 and closed at ₹1131.75. The high for the day was ₹1132.15, and the low was ₹1116.4. The market cap stood at 789261.57 cr. The 52-week high was at ₹1169.3, and the low was at ₹898.85. The BSE volume for the day was 74265 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 26.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 74 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1132.15 & ₹1116.4 yesterday to end at ₹1131.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
