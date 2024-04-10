Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1093.75, closed at ₹1086.85 with a high of ₹1115.05 and a low of ₹1089. The market capitalization stood at ₹777,550.88 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1113.35 and a 52-week low of ₹864.45. The BSE volume for the day was 166,070 shares traded.
10 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1086.85 on last trading day
