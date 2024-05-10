Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 1123 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1114.35 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 1120, closed at 1123, with a high of 1128.75 and a low of 1110.2. The market capitalization stood at 783182.21 crore, with a 52-week high of 1169.3 and a 52-week low of 898.85. The BSE volume for the day was 115,899 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Icici Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11126.47Support 11107.62
Resistance 21137.08Support 21099.38
Resistance 31145.32Support 31088.77
10 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Icici Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1222.5, 9.71% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1086.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy22232323
    Buy13131315
    Hold5432
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
10 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today : Icici Bank volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16085 k

The trading volume yesterday was 23.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 115 k.

10 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1123 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1128.75 & 1110.2 yesterday to end at 1123. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

