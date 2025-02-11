Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1259.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹1256.90, reflecting a decrease in market performance. The stock reached a high of ₹1264.90 and a low of ₹1249.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹891,906.19 crore, ICICI Bank's shares traded at a volume of 264,760 on the BSE. The stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1361.35 and above a low of ₹985.15.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 264 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1264.90 & ₹1249.15 yesterday to end at ₹1262.90. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend