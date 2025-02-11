Hello User
Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went up today, 11 Feb 2025, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 1256.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1262.90 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at 1259.95 and closed slightly lower at 1256.90, reflecting a decrease in market performance. The stock reached a high of 1264.90 and a low of 1249.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of 891,906.19 crore, ICICI Bank's shares traded at a volume of 264,760 on the BSE. The stock remains below its 52-week high of 1361.35 and above a low of 985.15.

11 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10611 k

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 264 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:05 AM IST Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1256.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1264.90 & 1249.15 yesterday to end at 1262.90. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

