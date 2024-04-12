Hello User
Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank Stock Rises as Market Reacts Positively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Icici Bank stock price went up today, 12 Apr 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 1107.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1109.45 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Stock Price Today

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at 1108.8 and closed at 1107.2. The high for the day was 1116.45 and the low was 1105.1. The market capitalization stood at 779169.83 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 1115.05 and the 52-week low at 864.45. The BSE volume for the day was 171281 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Icici Bank share price Today :Icici Bank trading at ₹1109.45, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1107.2

The current price of ICICI Bank stock is 1109.45, with a net change of 2.25 and a percent change of 0.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Icici Bank share price Live :Icici Bank closed at ₹1107.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 171,281 with a closing price of 1107.2.

