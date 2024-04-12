Icici Bank share price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank Stock Rises as Market Reacts Positively

Icici Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1108.8 and closed at ₹1107.2. The high for the day was ₹1116.45 and the low was ₹1105.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹779169.83 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹1115.05 and the 52-week low at ₹864.45. The BSE volume for the day was 171281 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of ICICI Bank stock is ₹1109.45, with a net change of 2.25 and a percent change of 0.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for ICICI Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 171,281 with a closing price of ₹1107.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!