Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹1262.90, maintaining a consistent price throughout the day. The highest recorded price was ₹1262.90, while the lowest dipped to ₹1248. With a market capitalization of ₹885,196.94 crore, the stock remains within its 52-week range, which peaked at ₹1361.35 and bottomed at ₹985.15. The BSE volume for the day was 349,056 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank's share price has increased by 0.25%, currently trading at ₹1256.50. Over the past year, Icici Bank's shares have seen a notable rise of 27.05%, reaching ₹1256.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.11%
|3 Months
|1.93%
|6 Months
|7.28%
|YTD
|-1.93%
|1 Year
|27.05%
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1260.1
|Support 1
|1246.65
|Resistance 2
|1267.7
|Support 2
|1240.8
|Resistance 3
|1273.55
|Support 3
|1233.2
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1495.0, 19.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1290.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|22
|22
|21
|20
|Buy
|14
|14
|15
|16
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10692 k
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 349 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1262.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1262.90 & ₹1248 yesterday to end at ₹1253.40. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.