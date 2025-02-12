Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 12 2025 09:07:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.10 -0.77%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 413.40 -1.21%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 679.70 0.30%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,219.95 -1.19%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 312.95 0.02%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Icici Bank stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 1262.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1253.40 per share. Investors should monitor Icici Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank's stock opened and closed at 1262.90, maintaining a consistent price throughout the day. The highest recorded price was 1262.90, while the lowest dipped to 1248. With a market capitalization of 885,196.94 crore, the stock remains within its 52-week range, which peaked at 1361.35 and bottomed at 985.15. The BSE volume for the day was 349,056 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:19:09 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank's share price has increased by 0.25%, currently trading at 1256.50. Over the past year, Icici Bank's shares have seen a notable rise of 27.05%, reaching 1256.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.11%
3 Months1.93%
6 Months7.28%
YTD-1.93%
1 Year27.05%
12 Feb 2025, 08:48:10 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11260.1Support 11246.65
Resistance 21267.7Support 21240.8
Resistance 31273.55Support 31233.2
12 Feb 2025, 08:31:07 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1495.0, 19.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1290.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy22222120
    Buy14141516
    Hold3344
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
12 Feb 2025, 08:15:00 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10692 k

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 349 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:04:20 AM IST

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: Icici Bank closed at ₹1262.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1262.90 & 1248 yesterday to end at 1253.40. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue