Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank opened at ₹1255.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹1253.40. The stock reached a high of ₹1267.40 and a low of ₹1244.55 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹884,172.90 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1361.35 and a low of ₹985.15, with a trading volume of 266,794 shares on BSE.
Icici Bank Live Updates: The share price of ICICI Bank has increased by 0.40% today, currently trading at ₹1257.00. Over the past year, ICICI Bank's shares have surged by 27.05%, reaching ₹1257.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.11%
|3 Months
|1.93%
|6 Months
|7.28%
|YTD
|-1.93%
|1 Year
|27.05%
ICICI Bank said it intends to retain majority holding in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company even though its joint venture partner plans listing and partial divestment of its stake in the fund house.
ICICI Bank said it intends to retain majority holding in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company even though its joint venture partner plans listing and partial divestment of its stake in the fund house.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/icici-bank-share-price-in-focus-as-prudential-considers-listing-of-icici-prudential-mutual-fund-11739416126542.html
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1266.72
|Support 1
|1241.62
|Resistance 2
|1280.78
|Support 2
|1230.58
|Resistance 3
|1291.82
|Support 3
|1216.52
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1495.0, 19.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1290.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|22
|22
|21
|20
|Buy
|14
|14
|15
|16
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 266 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1267.40 & ₹1244.55 yesterday to end at ₹1251.95. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.