Icici Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Icici Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ICICI Bank's stock opened at ₹1259 and closed at ₹1262.45, reflecting a modest gain. The day's trading saw a high of ₹1264.4 and a low of ₹1243. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹880,908 crore, the stock remains well within its 52-week range of ₹970.05 to ₹1361.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 271,703 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Icici Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1259.33
|Support 1
|1237.48
|Resistance 2
|1273.07
|Support 2
|1229.37
|Resistance 3
|1281.18
|Support 3
|1215.63
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1465.0, 17.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|20
|20
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|16
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 271 k.
Icici Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1264.4 & ₹1243 yesterday to end at ₹1248.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.